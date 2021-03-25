The Nuzlocke Challenge is the pinnacle of difficulty when playing any of the Pokemon main series games.

Johto Pokemon can be found in the various regions of the franchise as it has expanded. Therefore, this list isn't necessarily for the Johto Nuzlocke Challenge.

Instead, it simply puts together the three best choices for a Nuzlocke that originated in the Johto region. These Pokemon will ensure the toughness of a Nuzlocke is able to be withstood.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Johto Pokemon to use in a Nuzlocke

#3 - Crobat

Image via The Pokemon Company

Typically, Zubat and Golbat are considered as annoying as can be. The minute a trainer steps into a cave, these Flying-type Pokemon encounters are aplenty. In a Nuzlocke, that is great. If the rules are that only the first encounter can be caught in a certain area, getting a Zubat is like striking gold.

Evolving it into Crobat is where that gold truly shows its value. Crobat has an incredible base Speed of 130. The rest of its stats are strong, as well. As a Flying/Poison-type, it has a lot of variety to offer.

#2 - Typhlosion

Image via The Pokemon Company

Truly, Fire-type starter Pokemon are never a bad choice when it comes to a Nuzlocke. In most Generations of Pokemon, finding a solid Fire-type outside of the starter is a rarity. Evolving a Cyndaquil all the way up to a Typhlosion will set you up quite well.

It has solid Speed and Special Attack, without giving up too much in terms of defensive stats. Watch out for Water-types and Typhlosion will prosper. Not only can it access the most powerful Fire-type attacks, it can deal damage with Fighting, Rock, Ground, Normal, Iron, and Electric-type moves.

#1 - Blissey

Image via The Pokemon Company

Blissey is a brick wall. There is no better way to put it. Its Attack and Defense are quite low, but it makes up for these in the Special categories. As well, Blissey has an unheard of 255 base HP stat. A brick wall indeed.

If Blissey can be obtained in a Nuzlocke, things just get a thousand times easier. Ensure it only goes against Special Attackers. It can take hit after hit, but chip away with its own wonderful movepool consisting of Grass, Ice, Electric, Normal, Fighting, Rock, Psychic, Ghost, Ground, and Fire-type attacks.