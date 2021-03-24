5 strongest Non-Legendary Pokemon from Johto

The Johto region is loved for the amazingly designed and incredibly strong Pokemon that it contains.

While most of the strong Pokemon in the region have a legendary background, some of them were simply designed to be impeccable battle machines.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the strongest Non-Legendary Pokemon from Johto?

#5 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considered the most beloved stage-three starter of the three Johto starters, Feraligatr is definitely a fan favorite.

Introduced in Generation II as the final evolution of the Johto water starter, Totodile, Feraligatr is an incredibly strong Water-type Pokemon.

Feraligatr reaches its final evolutionary form earlier than any other starter Pokemon in the franchise (at level 30). This is sort of counteracted as Totodile is the latest evolving starter Pokemon at level 18. Totodile also shares that title with Turtwig.

Feraligatr is classified as the “Big Jaw Pokemon'' like the rest of its evolutionary line. It has an impressive base stat total of 530, which means it really packs a punch.

Feraligatr is also resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, and Water-type Pokemon. With great moves like Dragon Dance and Sheer Force, it is an incredible asset to any trainer's team.

#4 - Espeon

Espeon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation II, Espeon is categorized as the “Sun Pokemon.” It is one of the hardest Eeveelutions to obtain due to the specific steps players must take to get one.

Espeon is an incredibly strong Psychic-type Pokemon. It has a base stat total of 525, with great speed. It has no immunities, unlike its Dark counterpart, Umbreon, but it is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon and moves.

Espeon is also tied with Glaceon for having the highest base Special Attack of all of Eevee’s evolutions.

#3 - Mamoswine

Mamoswine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation IV, Mamoswine is a dual-type Ice and Ground-type Pokemon. No other Pokemon has the same type combination as Mamoswine and its evolutionary line.

Mamoswine is known as the “Twin Tusk Pokemon." Though it was not introduced until Generation IV of the main games, its prior evolutions Swinub and Piloswine are both native to the Johto region.

Mamoswine has a great base stat total of 530, with a stellar attack of 130. It is immune to Electric-type and is resistant to Poison-type Pokemon and moves.

#2 - Umbreon

Umbreon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known as the “Moonlight Pokemon,” Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. It is the Dark-type evolution of the well beloved Pokemon, Eevee.

Umbreon has a base stat total of 525, with a great special defense of 130. It is also resistant to Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon and moves. Being immune to Psychic-type moves, Umbreon is the only non-Psychic-type Pokemon that has the Synchronize Ability.

Umbreon is also tied with Sylveon for the highest Special Defense stat of all of Eevee’s evolutions.

#1 - Scizor

Scizor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A dual type Bug and Steel-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II, Scizor is well known for its incredible power. It is categorized as the “Pincer Pokemon.”

Scizor can be obtained if a Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat.

Scizor has a healthy base stat total of 500. Despite having completely different stats, Scizor and its predecessor both have a base stat total of 500.

This makes Scizor the only Pokemon in the franchise to not have its base stat total change upon evolution.