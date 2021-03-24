Fire-type Pokemon are not often known for being "cute". However, there are certainly a few bundles of warmth that can warm up the hearts of even the most ice-hearted players.

Of course, as ranking anything based on appearances and such is, this list is incredibly subjective. So take each entry with a grain of salt and simply enjoy the cuteness of these small and adorable Pokemon!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Fire Pokemon of all time

#5 - Litwick

Litwick line-up (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This adorable little candle Pokemon is part of the strange inanimate object category of Pokemon, eventually evolving into the chandelier Pokemon, Chandelure. But right now, with it's a cutesy candle with a winning smile.

Just ignore the fact it's the life force of the living keeping that flame on its head lit and not the wick itself.

#4 - Numel

A sleeping herd of Numel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Numel is a permanently-tired looking volcano-camel Pokemon. That's an absurd series of words, but it makes for an incredibly apt description.

This constantly oblivious little friend is a hard-working pack-Pokemon that helps out its owners by carrying around heavy loads. Seeing a Numel's cute and stubby legs working so hard to help out its owner would be a real treat.

#3 - Cyndaquil

Cindaquil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fire-type starter of Generation II is a remarkable little beastie. The Pokemon is a nervous and jumpy creature, much like the hedgehog Cyndaquil is likely based on. While the flames that erupt from its back may burn an unwary owner, they also add to the tiny biped Pokemon's charm.

#2 - Torchic

Torchic (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Torchic is a fiery little chick that cheerfully fights for its new owner in Generation III. Multiple Pokedex entries note how pleasantly warm hugging a Torchic feels, only lending more credit to how lovely it would be to hold one. And it even follows behind its owners much like a real chick would, undoubtedly chirping all the while.

#1 - Vulpix

Vulpix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This six-tailed fox Pokemon is one of the original Fire-types and by far the cutest of the generation. With its warm, fiery core and assuredly fluffy tails, Vulpix would be an adorable pet Pokemon to cuddle up with on a cold winter's day.