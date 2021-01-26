Top 5 Pokemon Dawn used in the anime

Dawn is a Pokemon Coordinator in the Pokemon anime, and her goal was to be a Top Coordinator like her mother. To do that, she needed an incredible roster of Pokemon.

Dawn is a 10-year old Pokemon Coordinator and trainer introduced in the Diamond and Pearl series in the anime. Like others before her, such as May, as she moved towards her own goals, she ran into Ash and Brock. Dawn became a part of their group for a short while.

She had a handful of Pokemon in her goal to become a Top Coordinator, and some indeed stood out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Five best Pokemon used by Dawn in the anime

#5 - Quilava

Quilava was a Pokemon that Dawn had from the start as it hatched from an egg as a Cyndaquil. Like May with many of her Pokemon, Dawn created a strong bond with Cyndaquil as it hatched with her.

Their bond created some problems with Piplup as they fought for Dawn's attention. The two eventually were cool as Cyndaquil evolved, and Quilava become a vital part of the team.

#4 - Buneary

As a Pokemon coordinator, Dawn needs Pokemon that look good and have a great personality. Buneary is probably the cutest Pokemon that she has, and the two mesh well together.

Buneary also dresses and tries to act a lot like Dawn as one of her star picks in competitions. The Pokemon is undoubtedly a useful pick on her team.

#3 - Mamoswine

Dawn eventually trained her Pokemon for both looks and battles to become the most efficient Coordinator. On the extreme battle side of things, though, she had a Mamoswine to help her through some serious competition.

Swinub, the first form of Mamoswine, was with Dawn from the start and had a great bond with the trainer. It eventually evolved into a final form and became a powerhouse on the team.

#2 - Pachirisu

Pachirisu is one of the best examples of both an appeal and battle focused Pokemon. It became an integral part of Dawn's line up for her team, but it didn't all start that way.

At first, Dawn had a very tough time training the squirrel-like Pokemon, and it was known to trick her or drive her crazy. However, that paid off in the end as Pachirisu was cute, had a great personality, and was strong in a fight along with Mamoswine.

#1 - Piplup

Dawn's Piplup was her first Pokemon, and he continued to be the best of them all throughout her time in the anime. The duo had real character development together as they grew, and Piplup had a fantastic personality.

Though he may have clashed with other Pokemon sometimes, Piplup proved his worth time and time again.