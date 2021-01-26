When does the Pokemon GO: Kanto Tour event start?

The Pokemon GO: Kanto Tour has been built up for the last few weeks and is meant as an anniversary for Pokemon after 25 years.

With celebration events coming to a close, the Kanto Tour seems to be right around the corner.

While the final celebration event week is this one under the Johto region, the Kanto Tour event won't happen immediately after. Players can look forward to the Kanto Tour starting on February 20th, at 9 AM local time. It will run for 12 hours until 9 PM local time that same day.

Unlike the other celebration events in Pokemon GO so far, Kanto Tour will not be free. Instead, players need to purchase a ticket for $12. When purchasing, a choice needs to be made for either a Red or Green version, a call back to the original games from 25 years ago.

Kanto Tour event in Pokemon GO and everything featured

The Kanto Tour event in Pokemon GO is the culmination of all celebration events that have gone on in 2021. The events started with the Kalos region in Generation VI, recently added to Pokemon GO. From there, each week has had a celebration for a subsequent Generation all the way to Johto, which will start on January 26th.

All the lead up is for the Kanto Tour set for February 20th, and it's an anniversary celebration for the original games that came out 25 years ago, which is why tickets are Red or Green versions.

During the event, all 150 original Pokemon will be featured in the game for players to catch. They can be found in the wild, in eggs, within raids, research tasks, and so on. The point is that the entire game will feature everything to offer.

During the event, players will be tasked with catching as many of the 150 Pokemon as possible, and playing with someone who has the opposite ticket color will be necessary. There are many ways to catch all 150. Even after the event is over, there will be a week to catch any missing Pokemon.

Every Kanto Pokemon during the Pokemon GO event will also have a chance of being shiny. The crown jewel will be the chance to catch a shiny Mew for anyone that finishes the limited research task. There's a lot to do in that time frame, but it's also a great chance to finish out the Kanto Pokedex.