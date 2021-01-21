When does the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration event start?

Pokemon GO has announced Johto as the next Celebration event region, and players can expect all the rewards that go with it.

The Johto Celebration event will begin on Tuesday, January 26 at 10 a.m. based on local times. It will run until that Sunday on January 31 at 8 p.m. local time once again. Players can expect many of the same things that the last few Pokemon GO Celebration events have entailed.

Pokemon from the Johto region will populate the wild and hatch in eggs during the event.

Some of those Pokemon include Larvitar, Tyrogue, and Gligar. Of course, the starters from the region will also make an appearance, which are Totodile, Cyndaquil, and Chikorita. If players don't have their evolutions yet, the event will be perfect.

On top of the Johto themed Pokemon, many of the Celebration typical aspects will return. Field research tasks will pertain to the region and give players extra encounters with Pokemon.

The Collection Challenge will also make a return, and it appears to be the easiest of the bunch so far, as there are no evolutions or shadow versions of Pokemon. Once again, there will be nine Pokemon to catch to get the elite badge.

Other events in the Pokemon GO Johto Celebration and the current Hoenn event

For Pokemon GO players who want a chance at some powerful Pokemon, the Johto event will be a perfect time to do so. Evolving certain Pokemon will guarantee them 2018 community day moves. Pokemon that can benefit are Bayleef, Quilava, Flaafy, and Pupitar.

Raids will also be part of the event, and they will feature Johto region Legendary Pokemon. Entei, Raikou, and Suicune will all be featured for about a week each in that order.

They will start on January 26, and the last raid for their event will be on February 9. Afterward, the Kanto region event is set to start. Currently, the Hoenn region Celebration event runs in Pokemon GO with many of the same bonuses that the Johto event will provide.

Groudon and Kyogre are part of the raids going on, along with other Hoenn themed Pokemon. In the same manner, field research tasks will be event-based, as well as wild Pokemon and eggs.

If players get all nine Pokemon in the Collection Challenge for the Hoenn event, that'll be yet another elite badge they can earn as well.