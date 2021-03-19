While some Pokemon are downright terrifying, there are many with pinchable cheeks that deserve the label of adorable.

Typically, Baby Pokemon come to mind when thinking of the most adorable. A handful of non-baby Pokemon are just as, if not more, adorable than their younger counterparts.

Pokemon are known for their prowess in battle and the incredible backstories found within their Pokedex entries. These creatures are known for being cute, cuddly, and everything in between.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most adorable Pokemon of all time

#5 - Sobble

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Sobble is extremely adorable. Its appearance in the anime Pokemon Journeys: The Series simply added to that fact. The Water Lizard Pokemon spends a lot of time crying. As Sobble overcomes its tearful fits, it is an adorable sight to see. It can even force others to cry if they are in the vicinity.

#4 - Igglybuff

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jigglypuff always had this cute and intimidating aura about it. It is shown in the anime series as it sings its heart out, only to become filled with rage after seeing everyone sleeping.

When it received a Baby Pokemon pre-evolution, the intimidation was replaced with more cuteness. The swirl on Igglybuff's forehead along with its pink color is just plain adorable.

#3 - Eevee

Image via The Pokemon Company

Eevee is one of the original adorable Pokemon. It evolves into a wide array of fierce creatures that can do battle with the best of them. As normal Eevee, though, it provides cuteness that is unmatched.

Many trainers have altered their Eevee's appearance with accessories or by changing up its hair. Adorable and mighty is one way to describe this Pokemon.

Advertisement

#2 - Togepi

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togepi was the first Baby Pokemon revealed within the franchise. It eventually became a fan-favorite and still holds that status to this day. Togepi wrapped in Misty's arms is an image many will not forget. The way it says its own name, like many Pokemon do, is a thousand times cuter. Togepi is as adorable as they come.

#1 - Teddiursa

Image via The Pokemon Company

Teddiursa is a Little Bear Pokemon. It resembles a teddy bear, a comfort that many children hold onto as they grow. Teddy bears are made to be adorable. Teddiursa seems to have the same purpose. While it evolves into the brutal Ursaring, Teddiursa is the complete opposite of frightening.