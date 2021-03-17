Togepi is one of two Generation II Pokemon to appear in Kanto during the anime series, alongside Ho-Oh.

Togepi is also the first Baby Pokemon introduced to the series. In fact, it is the only Baby Pokemon to be revealed before any evolution. Its entire evolutionary line has become popular.

In Generation IV's Diamond and Pearl games, Togepi can be extremely rare. In Platinum, the trainer receives an Egg that hatches into Togepi. Diamond and Pearl does not provide that luxury.

How to get Togepi in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togepi must be encountered in the wild. However, the Spike Ball Pokemon can only be found by way of Poke Radar in Diamond and Pearl. The Poke Radar was first introduced in Generation IV, but also appeared in Generation VI.

The Poke Rader can be obtained by Professor Rowan immediately after the National Pokedex is unlocked. The Poke Radar allows the trainer to encounter Pokemon not normally seen in the Sinnoh region.

Advertisement

Image via Game Freak

Togepi can be located via Poke Radar on Route 230. Route 230 is the last number route of Sinnoh in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It is a water route in the northeast portion of the region, but does have an island in the middle.

That island, in the tall grass, is where Togepi can be found. Locate a solid patch of tall grass and stand in the middle. Use the Poke Radar to begin the search for Togepi. A tune will begin to play.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Up to four patches of grass in the immediate area will begin to shake. Enter one of those patches and hope the encounter is with Togepi. Moving to a shaking patch of grass will automatically begin a wild Pokemon encounter, even if a Repel is active.