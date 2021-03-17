Everything we know about the 'Chilling Reign' expansion in Pokemon TCG

The next English expansion for the Pokemon TCG called Chilling Reign was recently announced, and players only need to wait until June before they can get their hands on it.

However, until then, there is only a little information that hints at what the next expansion might bring to the Pokemon TCG.

In just three days, another expansion is set to drop for the Pokemon TCG, which is called Battle Styles. This expansion is essentially the counterpart to the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which means players can pull Pokemon cards such as Kubfu and Urshifu. Battle Styles will be released on March 19, and there will likely be a ton of demand.

Considering that the upcoming Battle Styles expansion is based on the Isle of Armor DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield, at least some information can be predicted for the Chilling Reign expansion.

Predictions about the Chilling Reign expansion for the Pokemon TCG

As mentioned before, there isn't any definitive information on what exactly the Chilling Reign expansion will entail, but some predictions can be made for what to expect.

For starters, there are over 70 cards dedicated to the DLC that players can expect to pull in the packs. The Galarian forms of the Kanto Legendary bird trio may also have their own cards in the set or even a combination.

If the Battle Styles expansion is equal to the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, then it only makes sense that Chilling Reign serves the same purpose. If based on name alone, Chilling Reign would take on the role of the Crown Tundra DLC that was released for Pokemon Sword and Shield back in October 2020.

Both Chilling Reign and Crown Tundra are almost identical in wording, which gives players another confirmation of what the next Pokemon TCG expansion will bring. If Urshifu is the poster child of Battle Styles, then guesses about what Chilling Reign will use can also be made.

It's certainly likely that Calyrex, Frostrier and Glastrier will be the main mascots for the card packs as soon as the expansion drops. Those Pokemon would continue the theme of cold and royalty better than anything else, and they were also the mascots for the Crown Tundra DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The biggest challenge when the new expansion drops will, of course, be getting a hold of any packs at all. The mix of scalpers and the COVID-19 pandemic have made prices higher than ever, along with demand for individual packs.

Scalpers get a hold of as many packs as possible, and shortage becomes a real problem. The Pokemon Company even announced a few weeks back that they would have to increase production. Hopefully, access will be a bit easier for the Chilling Reign expansion of the Pokemon TCG.