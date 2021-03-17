The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been around for over two decades and has introduced a wide variety of strange cards with even stranger card details.

Nowadays, there are cards with incredible power. They do massive damage and have some amazing effects for the team or the Pokemon that uses the attack.

On the other hand, though, there are plenty of cards that are weak or useless. Some Pokemon TCG attacks, and their cards, should be avoided at all costs. While they may be rare now, there is always the chance for a comeback to drive players mad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 moves you don't want to see on your Pokemon cards

#3 - Data Check

Image via The Pokemon Company

Data Check is a complete waste of time. It typically belongs to Porygon and one Normal Energy is required to use it. Data Check has no negative effects really, but the majority of the time, a Pokemon TCG player will want a move that does anything else.

Data Check allows the player to look at their deck. It takes up their turn, only for the deck to be shuffled after looking through it. That's it. Players search the deck for nothing. They shuffle it after flipping through the card. That is literally it.

#2 - Harmonize

Image via The Pokemon Company

The card this move originally appeared on is Imakuni?'s Doduo. The card is obviously a joke, as is the move. It was never even allowed in play. Just imagine if a new Pokemon TCG card came out with this move brought back to life, though.

Harmonize forces the trainer to sing a song. The game itself continues while the song is being sun. Once the song is finished, the move deals 30 damage, no matter what point the game is at. Something quick like Happy Birthday should do the trick.

#1 - Flailing Flop

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flailing Flop is a move that belongs to none other than Magikarp. If the only card on the field is this Magikarp card, Flailing Flop is just one of many problems. Thankfully, it hasn't made a return to recent Pokemon TCG sets.

Flailing Flop does a measly 10 damage. The player must flip a coin before the attack commences. If the coin lands on tails, then Magikarp receives the 10 damage instead.