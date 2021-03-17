How to get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Very few Pokemon have soared to the heights of fame in the way that Eevee has. Between anime appearances, special Trading Cards, and even being a Starter on its own game, it is easy to see that The Pokemon Company knew that they had something special when designing Eevee.

Eevee is loved not only for its individual design but also for its eight amazing evolutions. With evolutions to match pretty much every major Pokemon type group, Eevee and its Eeveelutions are a prize to any trainer that can obtain them all.

In this article, trainers will get a little closer to that goal by learning how to catch Umbreon and Espeon in the Generation IV games, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

How can players get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl?

Eevee

Eevees are known to have an unstable genetic makeup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Umbreon, Espeon or any of Eevee’s eight evolutions, one must first catch an Eevee. Eevee is a Normal-type Pokemon introduced to the Pokemon franchise in Generation I.

Eevees are known to have an unstable genetic makeup, making it easy for them to evolve into different forms depending on the environment they are in. In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the Pokedex entry for Eevee reads:

“A rare Pokémon that adapts to harsh environments by taking on different evolutionary forms.”

To obtain an Eevee in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, players have three options. These options are trading from another game, obtaining one from Bebe in Hearthome City or obtaining one through the Trophy Garden.

If a trainer plans to get all eight evolutions, the best thing for them to do is to breed the Eevee they get from Bebe with a Ditto or any other Eevee’s they can obtain.

Umbreon

Umbreon has to be obtained by maxing out an Eevee’s happiness/friendship level (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation II as the “Moonlight Pokemon,” this Dark-type Pokemon was one of the first of its type. Umbreon also has the privilege of being one of the selectable starter Pokemon in Pokemon Colosseum, along with Espeon.

Getting an Umbreon in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl is not simple. In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and most games, Umbreon has to be obtained by maxing out an Eevee’s happiness/friendship level between the hours of 8 PM and 4 AM. While doing so, trainers must make sure that they are not too close to any moss rocks or ice rocks or they may receive a completely different Eevee evolution.

Checking a Pokemon’s happiness/friendship level can be done a few different ways in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. One way to check to see if an Eevee has reached its max happiness/friendship level is for trainers to check their Poketch app. If the Eevee has two hearts next to its image, it is at the max friendship level.

Another way to check an Eevee’s happiness is to go to Dr. Footstep’s house on Route 213 or visit the Pokemon Fan Club in Hearthome City.

After the trainer knows what level their Eevee’s happiness/friendship is at, all they have to do is level them up in the correct way and place. The easiest way to level up Eevee wherever one likes is to use a rare candy.

Espeon

Espeon is tied with Glaceon for the highest base Special Attack of all of the Eeveelutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Titled as the “Sun Pokemon," Espeon is one of a kind. Introduced in Generation II along with Umbreon, Espeon is the Psychic-type evolution of Eevee.

Other than being one of the lucky starter Pokemon in Pokemon Colosseum, Espeon is tied with Glaceon for the highest base Special Attack of all of the Eeveelutions.

Like Umbreon, trainers cannot just find a stone and level up with a rare candy to receive an Espeon in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The Espeon evolution can only be obtained by maxing out Eevee’s happiness. However, what makes this evolution different from Umbreon's is that players must complete this task between 4 AM and 8 PM to get an Espeon.

Just like Umbreon, players must make sure that they are not too close to either ice or moss rocks or this could affect the evolutionary process for Eevee.

The same process outlined above can be used to check Eevee’s happiness before leveling up.