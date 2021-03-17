How to use Honey Trees in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Introduced to the Pokemon world in the Generation IV games, Honey Trees gave trainees a brand new way to encounter Pokemon.

With so many different types of trees in the games, the allure of Honey Trees was not initially known.

The determination to uncover exactly how Honey Trees worked was incredibly strong back in 2006 when the games were first released. To this day, it is still searched for at a relatively high rate on Google.

In this guide, players will learn exactly what Honey Trees are and how they can use them.

What are Honey Trees in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl?

There are 21 Honey Trees in the Sinnoh area in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

In the Sinnoh region, Honey Trees are special trees that trainers can slather honey on and use to attract wild Pokemon. This is, in a way, a Generation IV version of a Lure in Pokemon GO.

There are 21 Honey Trees in the Sinnoh area. Four of these 21 trees have a chance of attracting a Munchlax. Munchlax has a catch rate of 12.9%, making it a very special catch. These four trees are determined by a player’s Trainer ID and Secret ID at the beginning of the game. This means that the four trees that attract Muhclax will always be the same. The only way for players to change them is by resetting their entire game.

In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, there are five additional Pokemon that can be caught using the Honey Tree lure method: Aipom, Heracross, Burmy, Combee, and Cherubi.

How to use Honey Trees

Changing the Nintendo DS’s internal clock will not have any effect on the Honey Trees (Image via Game Freak)

To use a Honey Tree, players must slather honey on the tree and wait for a minimum of six hours. After these six hours, the likelihood of a wild Pokemon showing up is greatly increased.

There are different ways to get honey in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Players can use repeatable methods like the “Honey Man” in Floaroma Meadow, honey gathering or wild Combee (which hold honey 100% of the time) encounters. Players can also use one-time methods like searching routes such as 208, 209, 215, 221, and many more.

It is to be noted that if honey is left on a Honey Tree for twenty-four hours, both the Pokemon and the honey that the trainer slathered on the tree will be gone. Unfortunately, changing the Nintendo DS’s internal clock will not have any effect on the Honey Trees.