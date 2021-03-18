After being introduced in Generation II, the Steel-typing instantly established itself as the most dominant defensive typing and providing yet another reason for lovers of Ice-type Pokemon to feel despair.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Steel-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Metal Claw

Metal Claw (Image via Bulbapedia)

Metal Claw is an early-game Steel-type move that works well enough. The low chance to raise the user's attack adds to its favor as well. But with only 50 base power and imperfect accuracy, it's certainly not a move to be kept around for long.

#4 - Steel Roller

Steel Roller (Image via Bulbapedia)

Advertisement

This move isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination. Having a base power of 130 is incredible, and the fact that it ends the current terrain can potentially shatter the opponent's strategy.

But outside of competitive play, the opponent's Pokemon is not overly likely to put down terrain of their own. This means that players themselves would need to set up terrain specifically to destroy it, which would make Steel Roller no better than moves with a one-turn charge time like Sky Attack or a sunless Solar Beam.

#3 - Metal Sound

Metal Sound (Image via Bulbapedia)

Like most debuffing moves, Metal Sound simply isn't as useful as damaging or self-buffing moves. That said, sharply lowering the opposing Pokemon's special defense is nothing to sneeze at, so it might be worthwhile to use Metal Sound if there are no better options available. Emphasis on the 'no better options' part, though.

Advertisement

#2 - Mirror Shot

Mirror Shot (Image via Bulbapedia)

Mirror Shot is a sub-par damaging move. With 65 base power, it has no right to only have 85% accuracy. Sure, having a bit less than a 1/3 chance to lower the target's accuracy is a fantastic effect. But it's not so good as to warrant such low power and accuracy. Trying to lower the enemy Pokemon's accuracy doesn't matter at all if the player's move doesn't hit in the first place.

#1 - Gear Up

Gear Up (Image via Bulbapedia)

Learnable by only two Pokemon, Gear Up is one of those rarely-seen moves. But even if the player did see it, it likely wouldn't leave much of an impression.

Advertisement

Gear up raises the special attack of all allies in play with the Plus or Minus ability by one stage. Plus and Minus are pretty terrible abilities, with their effects only being active while in a double battle and only with other Plus or Minus Pokemon.

The only positive about Gear Up is that it's a good idea in theory. Plus/Minus already raises special attack, so this move has some potential to make the other Pokemon in play a menace. But Gear Up is relatively worthless in the average casual playthrough.