Top 3 Pokemon that Zoey used in the anime

Zoey, Dawn's friend and main rival, has several strong members on her team in the Pokemon anime.

Throughout her appearances in the Pokemon show, Zoey has proved time and again to be a great trainer and friend. Although she primarily competes in contests, rather than gym battles, there are several episodes where her Pokemon's skills are put on display.

Here are the top three Pokemon Zoey used in the anime.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Zoey's Top 3 Pokemon

#3 - Leafeon

Zoey's Leafeon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zoey's Leafeon made its debut in the episode "Double-Time Battle Training!," where it battled Dawn alongside Kirlia. It defeated the rival trainer's Mamoswine and Cyndaquil.

Leafeon came in handy again for its trainer when it went up against a Kricketune and Lopunny during the semifinals of the Sinnoh Grand Festival. It was a very close battle, but in the end, Leafeon defeated the rival Pokemon with the help of Zoey's Mismagius.

#2 - Gallade

Zoey's Gallade (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade, evolved from the previously-mentioned Kirlia, is an impressive Psychic/Fighting-type that can use some magnificent moves in battle.

Zoey used her Gallade, alongside Glameow, to defeat Dawn's Togekiss and Piplup in the final round of the Sinnoh Grand Festival. This victory earned her the title of Top Coordinator, as well as the Ribbon Cup. Gallade was a key Pokemon in the final stage of the competition.

Dawn and Zoey face off in the Sinnoh Grand Festival (Image via The Pokemon Company)

#1 - Glameow

Glameow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glameow, the primary Pokemon used by Zoey throughout the anime, is "Purr-fect" for competing in contests.

Zoey's Glameow has proven itself to be the trainer's best Pokemon several times. It has defeated the likes of Ash Ketchum's Aipom, Jessie's Carnivine, and many of Dawn's Pokemon in battle. Glameow was a key team member responsible for its trainer winning the Jubilife Ribbon and the Ribbon Cup.

Glameow has also made an excellent side-kick for Zoey in the show and has shown itself to be friendly and useful to its trainer's friends.

