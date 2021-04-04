Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire were 2014 remakes for the Nintendo 3DS of the Generation III games.

These enhanced remakes, as most Pokemon game remakes are, were a bit different than the original versions. New characters, new Pokemon, new Legendary forms, Mega Evolutions, and slight story alterations were included.

Pokemon fans love remakes, as they get to relive their favorite games of the past with brand new graphics, features, and mores. When it comes to ORAS, the big decision of which version to buy is always tough.

Which Pokemon version should you pick - Alpha Sapphire or Omega Ruby?

With any set of Pokemon games, there are always differences among them. Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby are no different. There are story changes, version exclusive creatures, and, of course, two very cool cover designs to pick from.

Most players simply pick the game based on their favorite color of the two or their favorite Legendary out of the two game mascots. Will it be red or blue? If you have a favorite between those two colors, the choice will be easy.

Otherwise, for those wanting a more in-depth look at the differences, here are the exclusives and changes between Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby.

Note that there are no exclusive Mega Stones.

Alpha Sapphire

The main villain team in Alpha Sapphire is Team Aqua. They will be the ones causing trouble throughout the Hoenn region for the player and the rest of the heroes of the story. Team Aqua wants to expand the oceans of the world.

The following are Alpha Sapphire's version exclusive Pokemon:

Kyogre

Latias

Sableye

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Lunatone

Sevipre

Lugia (Mirage Spots)

Dialga (Mirage Spots)

Zekrom (Mirage Spots)

Thundurus (Mirage Spots)

Omanyte (Fossil)

Cranidos (Fossil)

Tirtouga (Fossil)

Cluancher (After Kyogre)

Sawk (After Kyogre)

Omega Ruby

The main villains of Omega Ruby will not be Team Aqua. It will be Team Magma. They wish to awaken Groudon in order to increase the landmass of the Earth.

Omega Ruby has the following exclusive Pokemon:

Groudon

Latios

Mawile

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Solrock

Zangoose

Ho-Oh (Mirage Spots)

Palkia (Mirage Spots)

Reshiram (Mirage Spots)

Tornadus (Mirage Spots)

Kabuto (Fossil)

Shieldon (Fossil)

Archen (Fossil)

Skrelp (After Groudon)

Throh (After Groudon)

Those are the differences between the two games. Otherwise, they are nearly identical in terms of gameplay, locations, and story elements. The Pokemon, the villain teams, and the teams' intentions are the contrasts between them.