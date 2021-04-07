The Water-type category is the most abundant in all of Pokemon, with each Generation adding more and more.

Generation III saw the introduction of a wide variety of new Water-type Pokemon. A new Water-type Legendary also joined the Pokedex as trainers took to Hoenn and players loaded up Ruby and Sapphire.

Several of these new Water-types are pretty basic, but there are a handful who go above and beyond what it means to be a Water Pokemon. They are hands down the best of the type to come out of the Hoenn region.

Top 5 Water Pokemon from Hoenn

#5 - Crawdaunt

Crawdaunt helped usher in the wonderful Water/Dark combination. It may have a ton of weaknesses, but it is a really cool Pokemon. It has a 120 base Attack stat and decent Defense at 85. It has access to some great moves that give it some solid coverage. This very violent Pokemon was a welcome addition to the series.

#4 - Sharpedo

Here is another Water/Dark-type. Sharpedo is an absolutely terrifying Pokemon. It has 120 base Attack and 95 base Speed, making it quite formidable. This creature can reach speeds up to 80 miles per hour as it shoots jet streams from its rear. It can also shred apart iron and steel with its fangs. STAB Water and Dark-type attacks make Sharpedo pretty dangerous.

#3 - Swampert

Swampert is the final evolution of Hoenn Water-type starter, Mudkip. It has arguably the best type combination in Pokemon. As a Water/Ground-type, it is only weak to Grass and has an immunity to Electric. Overall, its stats are great, matching the likes of Rhyperior and Duraludon. Swampert is a fan favorite and very powerful.

#2 - Kyogre

Kyogre is one of the mascots of the Generation II games. Gracing the cover of Sapphire, Kyogre is a mighty Water-type Legendary. It can expand oceans, put ends to droughts, and cause floods just by going for a swim. As does any Legendary Pokemon, it has massive base stats totaling 670. Incredibly powerful is an understatement.

#1 - Milotic

Milotic is one of the most beautiful Pokemon ever introduced. Its family tree sort of resembles that of Magikarp and Gyarados. It starts with a pretty ugly and weak creature in Feebas. Feebas then evolves into a massive and strong Water-type. Milotic has wonderful Special stats, good HP, and decent Speed. It is said to be able to calm angry individuals if they are fighting with another.