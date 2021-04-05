When players think about the differences between Pokemon games released simultaneously one major difference between them comes to mind: version-exclusive Pokemon.

Pokemon games are notorious for their vast array of version-exclusive Pokemon, forcing players to either trade for various Pokemon or get every version of a game to claim these exclusive creatures. But for players not willing or able to do either of these, then whatever Pokemon are in their version are simply what they get.

So, between Pokemon X and Y, what are the differences, and what are their pros and cons?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon version should you pick - X or Y?

Xerneas and Yveltal

Xerneas and Yveltal (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, the biggest difference between any given set of Pokemon games is the box Legendaries. Saved for tertiary games like Pokemon Platinum or Pokemon Emerald, or Generation I games that didn't focus much on Legendaries at all, every Pokemon game has a Legendary Pokemon that's exclusive to it at the time. X and Y are no different.

Pokemon X and Y have Xerneas and Yveltal, respectively. In terms of pure combat potential, Xerneas will beat Yvetal in every fight simply because Xerneas's typing beats Yvetal's. But overall, both of them are incredibly potent Pokemon. Their abilities are amazing and nearly identical, their stats are exceptional and, yes, identical, and their move pools are certainly not lacking (and certainly not identical). Honestly, either one of these legendary beasts are an excellent choice.

Mega Charizard X and Y

Mega Charizard X and Y (Image via caveman on WallpaperCave)

Mega Charizard X excels in self-buffing, sweeping through the enemy team in one go while sustaining itself through Roost. Meanwhile, Mega Charizard Y specializes in taking advantage of its Drought ability to pierce even the most solid of enemy defenses with either a super-powered Fire Blast or a no-charge-needed Solar Beam.

However, between the two, Mega Charizard X holds a slight advantage. Its design is far cooler, and its change from being a Fire and Flying-type to being a Fire and Dragon-type is quite handy in battle.

Mega Mewtwo X and Y

Mega Mewtwo X and Y (Image via Nintendo)

Mega Mewtwo X turns Mewtwo into a physical powerhouse that gains a Fighting-type. With moves like Earthquake, Stone Edge, and the elemental punches at its disposal, Mewtwo X is still a type-coverage master even in its physical form. And with more expected moves like Low Kick and Zen Headbutt, Mewtwo X still has access to some decent STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves as well.

Meanwhile, Mega Mewtwo Y is just Mewtwo on steroids. Crippling special attack, blistering speed, excellent type coverage. Pretty much a solid Pokemon all around.

Between the two, Mega Mewtwo Y is likely preferable since its move set allows Mewtwo Y to still be useful even if it doesn't end up Mega Evolving.

Clawizer and Dragalge

Clawitzer and Dragalgae (Image via Game Freak)

Clawitzer is a fun choice from Pokemon X, having a sharp special attack and a unique ability in the form of Mega Launcher, letting moves like Dark Pulse, Water Pulse, and Aura Sphere get some time in the limelight. But its speed is not that great, and moves like Scald are sometimes just better than their pulse-class counterparts.

Dragalge from Pokemon Y is a unique typing as a Dragon and Poison-type. And its ability, Adaptability, is extremely good. Combined with it being able to learn Draco Meteor, Dragalge manages to pack some serious power despite its moderate special attack. Dragalge only gets one or two goes with Draco Meteor before it will need to switch out, and it's only about average with everything other than the moves Sludge Wave or Sludge Bomb. Just like Clawitzer, its speed is not great.

Between the two, Dragalge seems like the more fun option, but it will mostly be up to the player and their preferred playstyle

Slurpuff and Aromatisse

Slurpuff and Aromatisse (Image via Game Freak)

Neither of these Pokemon is particularly worth choosing in a game, but since they were introduced in Generation VI, they at least deserved a mention. If the player likes one of their designs over the other, then they can feel free to add that to their roster and pick one over the other.

Other Notable Pokemon and Verdict

Pokemon X and Y version exclusives (Image via JimGaming HD on YouTube)

There are a solid number of version differences of Pokemon from previous generations, so this section will give a brief run-down of the ones that stand out.

Pokemon X gets Aggron, while Pokemon Y gets Tyranitar. This is not a very close comparison at all, with Tyranitar- a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, notably being a far better option than a mediocre Steel and Rock-type Pokemon.

Heracross, in Pokemon X, is simply a better Pokemon than Pinsir from Pokemon Y. Pinsir's Mega Evolution is so good that it threatens to tip the scales, but Heracross's Mega Evolution is also quite exceptional, so the atlas beetle Pokemon still ends up ahead.

Overall, the score seems to be 2 to 2 (including Dragalgae as the preferred pick from that match-up). This means that the Pokemon game to pick between X and Y will entirely come down to the player's personal preference regarding the noted Pokemon. So keep all these differences in mind, pick one, and have fun!