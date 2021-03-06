There aren't many Fairy Legendary Pokemon, but the ones that do exist, are exceptional.

Fairy is the newest typing in Pokemon, introduced into the game during Generation VI. It's understandable that there aren't too many Legendaries with that typing, since it's only been around for three Generations. Here are the best Fairy Legendary Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Fairy Legendary Pokemon

#3 - Tapu Fini

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Tapu Fini is the cream of the crop when it comes to support Pokemon. Its Fairy/Water typing is solid, with just a few weaknesses. It's ability, Misty Surge, is incredibly useful, and there's only one other Pokemon which boasts it. Misty Surge offers a few useful effects, like not allowing Pokemon to be affected with special conditions like Burn and Sleep.

Tapu Fini is extremely bulky, with great HP and special defense stats. After a Calm Mind or two, it starts to do amazing damage with moves like Moonblast and Muddy Water. Muddy Water can even lower the opponent's accuracy.

#2 - Zacian

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The cover Pokemon for Pokemon Sword, Zacian is a strong addition to the Legendary pool. Zacian's base form is strong, however it taps into its true potential when it holds the Rusted Sword held-item. It changes into the Crowned Zacian form, giving it an exceptional boost in stats as well as a plus one in physical attack.

Zacian hits extremely hard, with one of the highest base attack stats in the game. It also has an incredibly high speed stat. This Pokemon has taken the competitive scene by storm, and is now the most used restrcited Pokemon, over the likes of Kyogre and even Xerneas.

#1 - Xerneas

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Ask competitive players what the strongest Pokemon is, and half of them will say Xerneas. This Pokemon has been one of the most oppressive restricted Pokemon in nearly every format it's been included in. Xerneas has incredible stats, but using Geomancy is what really awakens its potential.

Geomancy is its signature move, and it gives it plus two in speed, special attack, and special defense, at the cost of charging for one turn. Luckily, the held item, Power Herb, makes the user ignore that downside. Thus, after one turn of setup, it is an absolute monster. Xerneas made players cower in fear once it was confirmed to be returning to Sword and Shield.