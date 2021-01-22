Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon are stupidly strong and have stats comparable to some Legendaries. They aren’t only the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon, they are also some of the coolest Pokemon.

While there are some that don't quite fit the bill of a Pseudo-Legendary, most do and have become quite popular with fans due to their strength and prowess in battle. This article goes over the definitive top 5 five Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dragapult

Image via Game Freak

Even though Dragapult is a brand new Pokemon, it has shown off why it deserves to be on this list. Dragapult is one of the fastest Pokemon the franchise has ever seen. Dragapult continues to take placements in VGC tournaments and even is a strong deck in the TCG.

Dragapult is even one of the Champion’s Ace Pokemon. It also has a very unique typing, Ghost/Dragon, which only Giratina shares with it.

#4 - Garchomp

Remember Cynthia? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Her Garchomp is a force to be reckoned with, and not only that, but this Pokemon also has a Mega form.

Mega Garchomp has ridiculous stats and is crazy strong. It could fly as fast as a jet and destroy your team in a few moves. Garchomp even won a World Championship in 2014 in VGC.

#3 - Metagross

Metagross also has a Mega Form, which was one of the strongest Pokemon in competitive VGC when it came out. But even without the Mega Form, Metagross can dish out a ton of damage while taking little damage in return since it’s super bulky.

Once again, it's a Champion’s Ace Pokemon. In Generation III, this is one of the coolest Pokemon, and so aloof since it is only available after beating Steven, the Champion in Ruby and Sapphire.

#2 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar shows up in every format of VGC and is very threatening in Generation II. This green dinosaur is so powerful that it starts a Sandstorm wherever it happens to be.

This is yet another Pokemon that has a Mega Form. No matter how it’s used, this guy is scary. Tyranitar also managed to win a World Championship in 2012 in VGC.

#1 - Salamence

Salamence is the best Pseudo-Legendary for many reasons. It won World Championships in the video game in 2018 & 2019 and is just straight up terrifying to face in battle.

Salamence also has a Mega Form and this time around, it makes the Pokemon much better. All of this proves Salamence is the best Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon thus far. Just try to dodge Ice-Type moves.