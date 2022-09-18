Top 10 most powerful Pokemon Mega Evolutions of all time

Nintendo's Pokemon video game series has evolved throughout the years since its inception. The introduction of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon X and Y added a fun new gimmick to pocket-monster battles and allowed your creature to temporarily evolve another time into a revamped form.

Mega Evolutions don't just often boost the base efficiency of a pocket monster but may even affect its ability and element type. So here are the 10 strongest Mega-Evolved Pokemon from a gameplay perspective.

Which Mega-Evolved Pokemon are your favorites?

The list has been compiled after factoring in the total base stat value of Pokemon. As such, the creature with the lowest number, at 640, starts the list, while the last entry ends it with a total base stat value of 780.

10) Mega Swampert

Type: Water/Ground

HP: 100

Attack: 150

Defense: 110

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 110

Speed: 70

Ability: Swift Swim

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire expanded upon the foundation of Pokemon X and Y by introducing more Mega Evolutions, including those for Hoenn starters. Among these, Mega Swampert comes out on top.

Curiously, this creature's Attack outperforms its Sp. Attack stat, and the base Swampert's ridiculously poor Speed is retained too. Despite that, though, this Mega Evolved entry is an absolute unit with a total base stat value of 635.

9) Mega Gyrados

Type: Water/Dark

HP: 95

Attack: 155

Defense: 109

Special Attack: 70

Special Defense: 130

Speed: 81

Ability: Mold Breaker

Another popular option to receive a Mega Evolution, the fearsome transformation of the humble Magikark is quite intimidating. Mega Gyrados is definitely threatening as a sweeper, and not just because of its design.

Unexpectedly, this entry is a part Dark type. Its amazing Mold Breaker ability also allows its attacks to ignore the nullifying abilities of other Pokemon. Mega Gyrados has a total base stat of 640.

8) Mega Latias/Latios

Type: Dragon/Psychic

HP: 80

Attack: 100/130

Defense: 120/100

Special Attack: 140/160

Special Defense:150/120

Speed: 110/110

Ability: Levitate

Latias and Latios are two Pokemon put in one slot since they are two sides of the same coin. They are legendary monsters and retain their Dragon/Psychic typing, even after Mega Evolving, along with their Levitate ability.

Overall, most core stats of these two creatures are above 100. However, Latios has better attack stats, whereas Latias wins when it comes to defense. These Mega forms were also first introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire as ridable monsters that helped players traverse the airways of Hoenn.

7) Mega Diancie

Type: Rock/Fairy

HP: 50

Attack: 160

Defense: 110

Special Attack: 160

Special Defense: 110

Speed: 110

Ability: Magic Bounce

Another legendary, Diancie was first seen in Pokemon X and Y. This Mega form enhances the royal look of the Jewel Pokemon. It is also a great all-rounder, with most stats above 100, save for the poor base HP. The best thing about this creature is Bounce, which reflects all non-offensive moves from the enemy back at them. Its total base stat value is 700.

6) Mega Tyranitar

Type: Rock/Dark

HP: 100

Attack: 164

Defense: 150

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 120

Speed: 71

Ability: Sand Stream

Another iconic monster that sadly did not get a Dragon-type change after Mega, Mega Tyranitar looks like a truck and hits like one. Its high Attack and Defense stats ensure it can withstand a decent degree of punishment so long as it's not pitted against creatures it's extremely weak to, like Fighting types. This creature has a total base stat of 700.

5) Mega Garchomp

Type: Ground/Dragon

HP: 108

Attack: 170

Defense: 115

Special Attack: 120

Special Defense: 95

Speed: 92

Ability: Sand Force

The fan-favorite land shark gets a little makeover too. While it is incredible on the field, the lower-than-100 Speed can be considered a downgrade from its original form. This hurts its viability in the competitive Pokemon scene; however, the point remains that its big buff to Attack makes up for that in some ways. Mega Garchomp comes with a total base stat of 700.

4) Mega Salamence

Type: Dragon/Flying

HP: 95

Attack: 145

Defense: 130

Special Attack: 120

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 120

Ability: Aerilate

Easily one of the most aesthetic Mega designs Game Freak has made so far, Mega Salamence is another Dragon that sees a lot of love from the community. It also gets pretty cool ability, Aerilate, that increases the effectiveness of all Normal-type attacks by 30% and turns them into Flying moves. This creature has a total base stat of 700.

3) Mega Metagross

Type: Steel/Psychic

HP: 80

Attack: 145

Defense: 150

Special Attack: 105

Special Defense: 110

Speed: 110

Ability: Tough Claws

Metagross is one of the most beloved Pokemon out there, and it has a Mega form. A great sweeper as well as wall, it is best used for offensive play, especially with its ability granting the creature 33% increased damage to physical contact moves. This entry has a total base stat value of 700.

2) Mega Mewtwo Y

Type: Psychic

HP: 106

Attack: 150

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 194

Special Defense: 120

Speed: 140

Ability: Insomnia

The iconic legendary Mewtwo has two forms, X and Y, with the latter focusing more on Sp. Atk and Sp. Def. This synergizes well with its Psychic typing, giving it a slight leg-up over the X form.

On that note, the creature's other Mega Evolution is also not bad, as it features a Psychic/Fighting type combo, something that is rarely seen among the 700+ critters available to tame. Its ability is nothing special, but overall, it packs some really good stats with a base total of 780.

1) Mega Rayquaza

Type: Dragon/Flying

HP: 105

Attack: 180

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 180

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 115

Ability: Delta Stream

At the very top, Mega Rayquaza reigns supreme. It was first introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire and is the only Pokemon that does not require a Mega Stone to evolve.

Upon being taught the move Dragon Ascent, this creature will be able to Mega Evolve into a badass, majestic, new form. It has some of the highest all-rounder stats among its competition, with a total base stat of 780.

