The best moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO (June 2022)

Mewtwo is such a strong Pokemon that it sometimes seems like it will perform well even if a trainer slaps moves on it at random. However, smart trainers can get the most out of this galactically strong Pokemon with the right moveset.

Since its move pool is so wide, trainers usually end up throwing plenty of TMs on Mewtwo. But they will certainly want to plan what they want to teach it beforehand so they don’t end up wasting resources.

The legendary Pokemon Mewtwo can be a great counter to Steel and Psychic-types with the right moves

For PvP, it’s often considered better to run Psycho Cut over Confusion. The high damage from Confusion can seem nice, but it lacks energy generation compared to Psycho Cut.

Although Confusion charges up 12 energy when used in PvP, it also takes two seconds to use. Psycho Cut only charges 9 energy but takes only one second. Therefore, after two seconds, Psycho Cut will have charged up 18 energy while Confusion will have only charged 12 energy.

After four seconds, Psycho Cut will charge 36 energy while Confusion will charge 24. So as time goes on, it’s clear that Psycho Cut will charge energy at an accelerated rate.

Confusion could be an option for a Mewtwo that is specifically used for Raids, since the extra damage could end up taking down some Raid bosses more quickly. However, Mewtwo is such a phenomenal PvP threat that trainers are better off just keeping Psycho Cut on it.

Now for the hard part. Mewtwo has loads of charge moves to pick from. Flamethrower, Psychic, Psystrike, Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, Ice Beam, and Thunderbolt are all viable options.

Mewtwo's Psystrike does more damage than Psychic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It’s generally a rule of thumb to have Mewtwo learn a strong STAB (same-type attack bonus) move to go along with it. As far as the STAB move goes, Mewtwo really performs better with Psystrike.

The differences between Psystrike and Psychic may be small, but they are still present. In general, very few moves deal 100 damage for less than 60 energy. Psystrike can do just that for the cost of 55 energy.

Mewtwo certainly has plenty of options for that second charge move slot. In most cases, Focus Blast will help Mewtwo in a variety of matchups. Although it will take some time to charge up the required 75 energy, Focus Blast will help Mewtwo take out two of its most feared adversaries: Steel-types and Dark-types.

With Mewtwo’s high damage output, it can usually beat some of the more defensive Dark-type Pokemon like Umbreon if it gets Focus Blast. Steel-types are also running around everywhere in PvP, so Mewtwo will definitely appreciate having a counter to Pokemon like Registeel, Melmetal, and Dialga.

Some trainers might want to consider Shadow Ball instead of Psystrike. Mewtwo will lose out on STAB, but it will have a more even matchup spread and be a good Raid counter to Psychic-types.

