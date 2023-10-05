Pokemon Psychic type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

Psychic-type Pokemon are mysterious and mystical in their own ways. They are said to have the power to control elements of nature with nothing but their minds. Pocket Monsters that are of the Psychic elemental typing are highly intelligent, and it is their sheer brain power that allows them to have magical cosmic control. In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Psychic-type Pokemon, including their strengths, weaknesses, and more.

Pokemon Psychic-type strengths

Mewtwo, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

One of the major upsides of using Psychic-type beasts is that they can completely destroy Fighting- and Poison-type monsters. While the latter might not be widely used in the current meta of the VGC, the former appear more frequently.

Psychic-type creatures do super effective damage against the following elemental typings:

Fighting (Psychic-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Poison (Psychic-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Besides dealing super effective damage to Fighting-type Pocket Monsters, Psychic-type creatures also resist all of their attacks. Besides those, Psychic-type monsters are resistant to other creatures of the same elemental typing.

Fighting-type beasts are pretty popular in the world of VGC, and the same holds true for Psychic-types. Being able to resist these two elemental typings makes Psychic-type beasts a welcome addition to any team.

Pokemon Psychic-type weaknesses

Psychic-type Pocket Monsters are vulnerable to and take super effective damage from the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Strongest Psychic-type Pokemon

There are more than 90 Psychic-type beasts, and the following are some of the strongest in the current season of the VGC formats – singles and doubles:

Mewtwo (Psychic-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Cresselia (Psychic-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Gardevoir (Psychic-type Pocket Monster)

Espeon (Psychic-type Pocket Monster)

Metagross (Psychic- and Steel-type Pocket Monster)

Alakazam (Psychic-type Pocket Monster)

Scream Tail (Psychic- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster)

Iron Leaves (Grass- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster)

Espathra (Psychic-type Pocket Monster)

Strongest Psychic-type moves

Alakazam, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

When it comes to Psychic-type attacks, the options seem almost endless. However, to make yourself stand out from the rest of the Psychic users, you need to make sure your attacks hit hard. Here are some of the strongest moves out there:

Psychic

Future Sight

Psyshock

Psychic Fangs

Amnesia

Calm Mind

Prismatic Laser

Glitzy Glow

Psystrike

Psycho Boost

Since Psychic-type Pocket Monsters are good against a wide array of elemental typings, they are an excellent addition to your collection.

These beasts used to be among the most feared Special Attack users, but their viability saw a gradual decline as more and more Dark- and Fairy-type monsters hit the market. However, that doesn’t make them any less valuable.

Don’t forget to mention your favorite Psychic type creatures in the comments down below.