Best teams for Carbink in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players were furious when Carbink made its debut in the game. It was initially locked behind a paywall, and only those who had bought a ticket for the GO Fest 2023 were allowed to have an encounter with this unique Rock- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. However, during the 2023 Global GO Fest, everyone could catch this critter from raids and Field Research rewards without any microtransactions.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Carbink in to get the best results in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Best team for Carbink in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Carbink's best team for the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Carbink in the Great League:

Shadow Alolan Ninetales in the Lead

in the Lead Medicham as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Carbink as the Closear

Attacks of every creature on this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Alolan Ninetales Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice), Dazzling Gleam Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic Carbink Rock Throw Rock Slide, Moonblast

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Umbreon, Shadow Gligar, Lickitung, Medicham, Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, and Mandibuzz.

Should you build a team for Carbink in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO?

Carbink, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Carbink reaches level 50, it hits a maximum CP of 1,658. This is way below the upper limit allowed in the Ultra League: 2,500 CP.

As a result, Carbink’s stats would be insufficient for you to have good matches in this format of the GO Battle.

Should you build a team for Carbink in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Carbink, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Carbink barely reaches 1,600 CP after you max it out in Niantic's mobile game. Even if you can make it your Best Buddy, the additional Combat Power will not be enough to make it viable in any other format of the Pokemon GO Battle League other than the Great League.

Thus, you must avoid using this Pocket Monster in the Master League. There are better Rock-type creatures that you can use in the Master League:

Rhyperior : This beast ranks #44 and can beat Dialga, Metagross, Hero Forme Zacian, Altered Forme Giratina, and Gyarados.

: This beast ranks #44 and can beat Dialga, Metagross, Hero Forme Zacian, Altered Forme Giratina, and Gyarados. Terrakion : This beast ranks #55 and can beat Excadrill, Dialga, Metagross, Zekrom, and Hero Forme Zacian.

: This beast ranks #55 and can beat Excadrill, Dialga, Metagross, Zekrom, and Hero Forme Zacian. Shadow Regirock: This Pokemon comes in at #69 and can beat Lugia, Dialga, Togekiss, Excadrill, and Gyarados.

Basically, only viable Rock-type Pocket Monsters will give you an edge over the pesky Steel-type beasts in this format of the GO Battle League. Carbink is too fragile to leave a dent in these titans in the Master League.