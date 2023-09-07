5 best Pokemon to use in the Master League of Pokemon GO in Season 12

Pokemon GO's Master League is the only format of the GO Battle League where you will not be slapped with a series of rules and regulations; restrictions in terms of Combat Power are the most frustrating at times. The Great and Ultra Leagues of the GO Battle League restrict you by imposing CP limits of 1,500 and 2,500, respectively. In the Master League, you can use any Pokemon you like.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best Pokemon that you can consider using in the Master League of Pokemon GO PvP. This list has been ranked in increasing order of each creature's Master League Rating.

5 best Pocket Monsters that you can use in Pokemon GO’s Master League in Season 12 Adventures Abound

5) Xerneas (Master League Rating: 93)

Xerneas recently got an exclusive Fast move called Geomancy during the 2023 GO Fest.

Xerneas has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Dragonite, Hero Forme Zacian, Garchomp, Origin Forme Giratina, and Dialga.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Groudon, Metagross, Kyogre, Swampert, and Mewtwo.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 222.6

: 222.6 Defense : 168

: 168 Stamina: 219

Its overall rating comes to 8,196.

Xerneas' Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League at a Combat Power (CP) of 4,275:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Xerneas in Pokemon GO’s Master League would be Geomancy* as the Fast move, along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Xerneas in the Master League:

Altered Forme Giratina

Groudon

Dragonite

Kyogre

Palkia

4) Dragonite (Master League Rating: 94.2)

Dragonite is an OG fan favorite in the Pokemon franchise and it is no different in this game.

Dragonite has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Garchomp, Groudon, Excadrill, Mewtwo, and Origin Forme Giratina.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Hero Forme Zacian, Dialga, Lugia, Metagross, and Gyarados.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 233.6

: 233.6 Defense : 178.9

: 178.9 Stamina: 188

Its overall rating comes to 7,861.

Dragonite’s Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League at a Combat Power (CP) of 4,287:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon GO’s Master League would be Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Dragonite in the Master League:

Mewtwo

Altered Forme Giratina

Xerneas

Dialga

Kyogre

3) Altered Forme Giratina (Master League Rating: 94.5)

Altered Forme Giratina is one of the most widely used Dragon-type creatures in the Master League.

Altered Forme Giratina has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, Metagross, Garchomp, and Gyarados.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Dialga, Lugia, Groudon, Origin Forme Giratina, and Zekrom.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 169.7

: 169.7 Defense : 201.6

: 201.6 Stamina: 251

Its overall rating comes to 8,592.

Altered Forme Giratina's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League at a Combat Power (CP) of 3,820:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Altered Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO’s Mater League would be Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Dragon Claw and Ancient Power as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Altered Forme Giratina in the Master League:

Xerneas

Dragonite

Reshiram

Lugia

Gyarados

2) Groudon (Ultra League Rating: 94.8)

Groudon is undoubtedly one of the best Pokemon in the PvP aspect of this game.

Groudon has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Hero Forme Zacian, Metagross, Dialga, Mewtwo, and Garchomp.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Dragonite, Gyarados, Lugia, Yveltal, and Kyogre.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 239.4

: 239.4 Defense : 204.1

: 204.1 Stamina: 184

Its overall rating comes to 8,998.

Groudon's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League at a Combat Power (CP) of 4,652:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO’s Master League would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Precipice Blades* and Fire Punch* as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Groudon in the Master League:

Xerneas

Rayquaza

Dialga

Hero Forme Zacian

Dragonite

1) Complete Forme Zygarde (Master League Rating: 98.4)

Complete Forme Zygarde had shot to the top of the leaderboard since it was added to the game. However, getting your hands on this legendary creature is extremely hard, if not impossible, as you need more than 200 Zygarde Cells to evolve your Base Forme Zygarde into this critter. Pokemon GO only lets you acquire 3 Cells every day, provided you have access to the Routes feature in the game.

Complete Forme Zygarde has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Origin Forme Giratina, Hero Forme Zacian, Metagross, Garchomp, and Mewtwo.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Togekiss, Mamoswine, Sylveon, Dialga, and Lugia.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 167.2

: 167.2 Defense : 186.5

: 186.5 Stamina: 339

Its overall rating comes to 10,575.

Complete Forme Zygarde's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Master League at a Combat Power (CP) of 4,208:

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Complete Forme Zygarde in Pokemon GO’s Master League would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Crunch and Earthquake as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Complete Forme Zygarde in the Master League:

Groudon

Xerneas

Altered Forme Giratina

Mewtwo

Melmetal

Note: Moves marked with * are Legacy Moves, and you will need Elite TMs to teach these to your creatures in the game.

These are some of the best creatures you can consider using in Pokemon GO’s Master League.