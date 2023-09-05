Pokemon GO Quaquaval PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

With the "A Paldean Adventure" event live in Pokemon GO, you might find yourself catching a lot of the Paldean starters in the game. This event is going to start on Tuesday, September 5, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Sunday, September 10, at 10 am local time. There are a lot of exciting bonuses like 4 times catch experience points, 4 times catch Stardust, and more.

However, the newly introduced Paldean creatures in Pokemon GO will be the ones to look out for during this event. One of these is going to be a Water-type starter, Quaxly.

After catching a Quaxly, you might want to evolve it into a Quaquaval. Quaxly has three creatures in its family, with Quaquaval being its Stage 2 evolution. So, you will need a total of 125 Quaxly Candies to evolve this critter into a Quaquaval.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Quaquaval. We will also walk you through the best counters to use against this critter in Pokemon GO.

What is the best moveset for Quaquaval in Pokemon GO?

Quaquaval is a dual Water- and Fighting-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Psychic

Quaquaval is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fire

Ice

Rock

Steel

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,775 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 236

: 236 Defense : 198

: 198 Statistic: 198

Quaquaval can learn the following moves:

Fast moves:

Wing Attack : This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.70 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.70 Energy Per Second (EPS). Water Gun: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves:

Liquidation : This is a three-bar Water-type move. It does 23.33 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.49.

: This is a three-bar Water-type move. It does 23.33 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.49. Aqua Jet : This is a three-bar Water-type move. It does 17.31 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 23.60.

: This is a three-bar Water-type move. It does 17.31 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 23.60. Aerial Ace : This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19.

: This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19. Close Combat: This is a one-bar Fighting-type move. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

Best PvE moveset for Quaquaval in Pokemon GO

Offensive PvE moveset

From the numbers above, the best offensive PvE moveset for Quaquaval in Pokemon GO would be Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Liquidation and Close Combat as the Charged moves.

Defensive PvE moveset

When it comes to Gym defense, Wing Attack makes more sense as the Fast move as it dishes out more damage. Liquidation, along with Aerial Ace, will give you the best result as defensive Charged moves for Quaquaval in this game.

Best PvP moveset for Quaquaval in Pokemon GO

Water Gun is the best Fast move suited for Quaquaval for the PvP aspect of the game.

You can go with Liquidation and Close Combat as the Charged moves. Being a three-bar move, Liquidation can serve as the shield bait in this case, while Close Combat does the hard-hitting DPS.

Best counters to use against Quaquaval in Pokemon GO

Kartana

Mewtwo

Xurkitree

Unbound Hoopa

Normal Deoxys

Alakazam

Espeon

Roserade

Primal Groudon

Magnezone

These are some of the best counters you can use against Quaquaval in the title.