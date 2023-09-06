5 best Pokemon to use in the Great League of Pokemon GO in Season 12

Pokemon GO Battle League has three formats that you can choose to play. Among them, the Great League is the strictest when it comes to rules and regulations. The main restricting factor of this format of the GO Battle League is the Combat Power (CP) limit of 1,500. You must only use creatures at or under 1,500 CP to play in this league.

This article takes a look at some of the best Pocket Monsters that you can use in the Great League of Pokemon GO PvP.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Pocket Monsters you can use in Pokemon GO’s Great League in Season 12 Adventures Abound

1) Shadow Swampert (Great League Rating: 93.5)

First, we have the Shadow variant of one of the best Water-type attackers in Pokemon GO, Swampert.

Shadow Swampert has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, Shadow Gligar, and Lanturn. However, it has a few key losses against Lickitung, Azumarill, Medicham, Mandibuzz, and Umbreon.

Shadow Swampert has the following statistics:

Attack : 122.9

: 122.9 Defense : 108.5

: 108.5 Stamina: 136

Its overall rating comes to 1,816.

Shadow Swampert's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1,498 are:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 14

The best moveset for Shadow Swampert in Pokemon GO’s Great League would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Shadow Swampert in the Great League:

Lickitung

Carbink

Mantine

Medicham

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

2) Registeel (Great League Rating: 94.1)

Registeel has been dominating the Great League meta for the longest time imaginable. It has a few key wins against popular opponents, such as Walrein, Shadow Alolan Ninetails, Carbink, Mandibuzz, and Azumarill.

This Pocket Monster also has a few key losses against Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Gligar, Dunsparce, Medicham, and Lanturn.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 95.4

: 95.4 Defense : 189.6

: 189.6 Stamina: 130

Its overall rating comes to 2,353.

Registeel's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1,499 are:

Attack : 2

: 2 Defense : 13

: 13 Stamina: 14

The best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO’s Great League would be Lock On as the Fast move, along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Registeel in the Great League:

Medicham

Cresselia

Lickitung

Gligar

Swampert

3) Lickitung (Great League Rating: 94.1)

German Lickitung by u/MrOrangeMagic in pokemon Expand Post

Being one of the most widely used critters in the Great League, Lickitung has a few key wins against popular opponents like Lanturn, Swampert, Azumarill, Sableye, and Shadow Swampert.

However, this Pocket Monster also has a few key losses against Shadow Alolan Ninetails, Medicham, Registeel, Mandibuzz, and Registeel.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 98.3

: 98.3 Defense : 126.8

: 126.8 Stamina: 183

Its overall rating comes to 2,283.

Lickitung's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1,499 are:

Attack : 8

: 8 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Lickitung in Pokemon GO’s Great League would be Lick as the Fast move, along with Body Slam and Power Whip as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Lickitung in the Great League:

Medicham

Scrafty

Pelipper

Shadow Swampert

Defense Deoxys

4) Carbink (Great League Rating: 95.9)

Carbink has the bulk of a Bastiodon but does much better in battles, thanks to its Fairy typing.

Carbink has a few key wins against popular opponents, such as Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Mandibuzz, Lanturn, Medicham, and Sableye. It also has a few key losses against Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Azumarill, Registeel, Venusaur, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Carbink has the following statistics:

Attack : 84.8

: 84.8 Defense : 247.8

: 247.8 Stamina: 126

Its overall rating comes to 2,651.

Carbink's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1,498 are:

Attack : 5

: 5 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Carbink in Pokemon GO’s Great League would be Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Carbink in the Great League:

Medicham

Vigoroth

Lickitung

Scrafty

Swampert

5) Medicham (Great League Rating: 96.2)

Despite the nerf to Psychic, Medicham continues to be the best critter in Pokemon GO’s Great League.

Medicham has a few key wins against popular opponents, such as Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Galarian Stunfiisk, Lanturn, and Registeel. This Pocket Monster also has a few key losses against Carbink, Sableye, Shadow Alolan Ninetails, Azumarill, and Noctowl.

Medicham has the following statistics:

Attack : 106.9

: 106.9 Defense : 139.4

: 139.4 Stamina: 141

Its overall rating comes to 2,103.

Medicham's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Great League at a Combat Power (CP) of 1,499 are:

Attack : 5

: 5 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO’s Great League would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Psychic as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Medicham in the Great League:

Carbink

Lickitung

Registeel

Pelipper

Galarian Stunfisk

These are the five best creatures that you can consider using in the Adventures Abound season of Pokemon GO’s Great League.