Best teams for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Cresselia is a mono Psychic-type critter and has been one of the most consistent Pocket Monsters when it comes to performing in the Pokemon GO Battle League. While there are stronger Psychic-type attackers in the game, you will almost always come across Cresselia in the top 50 Pokemon across every format of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Cresselia in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Cresselia in Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Cresselia in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Cresselia and Diggersby make a solid duo in the current meta of the Open Great League.

The best team for Cresselia in the Great League is:

Cresselia as the Lead (Ranked at #16 with a rating of 91.3)

Diggersby as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #40 with a rating of 88.9)

Shadow Alolan Sandslash as the Closer (Ranked at #35 with a rating of 89.3)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Cresselia Psycho Cut MoonblastGrass Knot* Diggersby Quick Attack Scorching SandsHyper Beam Shadow Alolan Sandslash Powder Snow Drill RunIce Punch

(Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach them to your creatures.)

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Gligar, Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Venusaur, Swampert, Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, and Registeel.

Best team for Cresselia in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Cresselia in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Cresselia only loses to Steel- and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. So, if you can line up your matchup accordingly, you will have a great time playing with this team.

The best team for Quaquaval in the Ultra League:

Poliwrath as the Lead (Ranked at #20 with a rating of 90.1)

Cresslia as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #4 with a rating of 94.1)

Dragalge as the Closer (Ranked at #97 with a rating of 84.5)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Poliwrath Counter* Ice PunchScald Cresselia Psycho Cut MoonblastGrass Knot* Dragalge Dragon Tail Aqua TailOutrage

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Obstagoon, Cobalion, Walrein, Swampert, Charizard, Altered Forme Giratina, Alolan Muk, Scrafty, and Jellicent.

Best team for Cresselia in Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Cresselia in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Cresselia will not be able to reach a high CP even if you max it out, but it can still give your enemies a run for their money.

The best team for Cresselia in the Master League is:

Dialga as the Lead (Ranked at #25 with a rating of 88)

Mewtwo as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #13 with a rating of 90.3)

Cresselia as the Closer (Ranked at #118 with a rating of 73.4)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Dialga Dragon Breath Iron HeadDraco Meteor Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*Shadow Ball* Cresselia Psycho Cut MoonblastGrass Knot*

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Origin Forme Giratina, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lugia, Swampert, Mamoswine, Sylveon, and Kommo-o.

Cresselia has been a go-to Pocket Monster for most people who frequent the Pokemon GO Battle League. It has performed consistently throughout every format of PvP in this game and you can expect it to do so for many months to come.