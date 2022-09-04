Nintendo's Retro Studios reportedly worked on a Final Fantasy Tactics-inspired Zelda spin-off

Japanese publisher Nintendo boasts a long history with game development, including various studios working under them. As such, it is obvious that numerous potential concepts have been thrown around only to get buried. With that being said, YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? has secured an exclusive interview with some members of Retro Studios.

Renowned for making the Metroid Prime series, it has been revealed that the team once worked on a very unlikely project: A Legend of Zelda game inspired by Square Enix's Final Fantasy Tactics titles.

New details shed light on various canceled Nintendo projects relating to the Zelda series

DidYouKnowGaming @didyouknowgamin



With tons of all new information directly from the developers who worked on the game, we take a deep dive into the most interesting cancelled Zelda title.



Watch: EXCLUSIVE-- Retro's Cancelled ZeldaWith tons of all new information directly from the developers who worked on the game, we take a deep dive into the most interesting cancelled Zelda title.Watch: youtu.be/BzlROEEMvBs EXCLUSIVE-- Retro's Cancelled ZeldaWith tons of all new information directly from the developers who worked on the game, we take a deep dive into the most interesting cancelled Zelda title.Watch: youtu.be/BzlROEEMvBs https://t.co/wItRQ2XV34

There were rumors back then of a potential Zelda entry from the Western studio. In fact, Retro also had a previously canceled project that took inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Called Ravenblade, it was an action-RPG. However, neither saw the light of day.

It wasn't all for naught as the studio managed to get their hands on some intriguing concept art for the canceled game as well as other Zelda spin-offs. They acquired an action title involving the origins of the Master Sword and the last male Shiekah transforming into the iconic purple weapon. However, there was another intriguing project waiting in the wings.

What was the Final Fantasy Tactics-influenced Zelda game about?

A unique proposition (Image via Nintendo)

Starting with the narrative, it was touted to feature three heroes: A Zora, Goron and Rito. With Link getting captured on his way to save Princess Zelda from Ganon, the trio had to don the cape and rescue her themselves. They saved him as well as Zelda and managed to confine Ganon inside a magical book.

In an odd similarity to Breath of the Wild, a hundred years pass with the pages of the book having been dispersed and Link becoming an old man.

The game certainly had a lot of potential (Images via Nintendo)

Not much is known about the game, except that it was centered around isometric gameplay akin to Final Fantasy Tactics. This is also reflected in the concept artwork showcased above.

As depicted above, the screen size portion keeps track of the player's view at any given time and can seemingly be scrolled across the map. With that being said, more details about Heroes of Hyrule will soon be shared by the channel..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul