Best build for Dragonite in Pokemon Unite

Many Pokemon Unite fans are trying to figure out the best setup for Dragonite.

The Pokemon was only added to the game recently, and many players online are experimenting with different moves and items for it. Most Pokemon in the game have common sets that are used in the meta, but it looks like Dragonite will be a lot more flexible.

Which moves and items should Pokemon Unite players use on Dragonite?

Dragonite does have several items it can run and be successful with, but it looks like one set of moves will be much more powerful than the other.

When Dragonite players start out as Dratini in the laning phase, they will want to learn Dragon Breath first, since it does a bit more damage than Twister. When the Pokemon arrives to the lane at level 3, Twister becomes much more useful for stealing farm and slowing opponents, but Dragon Breath kills farm quicker.

So far, most players agree that Dragon Dance is definitely the way to go over Extreme Speed. Whereas Extreme Speed provides nothing more than a simple dash that does a bit of damage, Dragon Dance boosts the attack speed and movement speed of Dragonite.

Once it evolves from Dragonair to Dragonite, its basic attack cycles through three different effects (Fire, Electric and Water). The speed buff from Dragon Dance will make Dragonite cycle through these at a much faster pace.

Dragon Dance also boosts Hyper Beam, which is the next move Dragonite players should be using. An unboosted Hyper Beam will disappoint in terms of damage, but the more times Dragonite can Dragon Dance beforehand, the more powerful Hyper Beam will become.

After several Dragon Dances, Hyper Beam can become increadibly potent (Image via TiMi Studios)

While Hyper Beam appears to be much more popular at the moment, Outrage is an acceptable substitute if the player simply prefers that move. Dragon Dance doesn’t boost Outrage the way it does Hyper Beam, but Outrage will still do excellent damage. Right now, however, it doesn’t look like there’s any reason to run Extreme Speed.

Held and Battle items for Dragonite

There are three common items that appear on most Dragonite sets: Focus Band, Muscle Band and Buddy Barrier. There are other items that players can swap for, like Score Shield or even Attack Weight, but these three are a good place to start.

With a Fluffy Tail, Dragonite could melt down Rotom, Drednaw and Zapdos with strong Hyper Beams. However, the best battle item for the Pokemon is still probably Eject Button. If Dragonite gets caught in a difficult team fight, it could have trouble escaping from enemy Pokemon. Eject Button adds to Dragonite's mobility and keeps it safe.

Edited by Siddharth Satish