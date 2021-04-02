Some of the most powerful Pokemon ever are Psychic-types, which is why they make for some of the most intimidating adversaries during battle.

Though almost all Psychic Pokemon are strong, not all of their appearances strike fear into the heart of an enemy. This is largely due to the fact that The Pokemon Company sometimes tries to make a Pocket Monster's design come across as cute rather than intimidating.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Psychic Pokemon of all time

#5 - Metagross

Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A beast of a Psychic/Steel-type, Metagross is a frightening Pokemon from Generation III.

It is very well-rounded when it comes to stats, though it excels in both the Attack and Defense categories. Metagross' Psychic powers allow it to breeze through advanced calculations faster than a supercomputer.

These powers only intensify when the Pokemon Mega Evolves. At times, it gets to the point where it results in battles that are so cruel that they'll make players want to cover their eyes.

#4 - Alakazam

Alakazam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam, the third evolutionary stage of Abra and Kadabra, is a daunting Psychic Pokemon that is always a challenge to face-off against in battle.

This Pocket Monster is said to have extreme psychokinetic power and can remember every single thing that has ever happened to it from birth to death.

Alakazam only becomes more menacing when it takes on its Mega Evolution form.

#3 - Necrozma

Necrozma (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Necrozma is a Legendary Psychic Pokemon that premiered in Generation VII. It can take on three different forms, each one adding an additional type to combine with its Psychic powers.

It is wickedly strong and has a sinister appearance that will make any trainer think twice about challenging it. Necrozma was featured in the Pokemon Sun & Moon series.

#2 - Deoxys

Deoxys (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Deoxys is a Mythical Psychic-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III. This Pocket Monster is able to take on three additional forms, with each one specializing in raising a particular category of its stats in the games.

This threatening Pokemon has even starred in one of the franchise's movies, Destiny Deoxys. Viewers of the film will recall that Deoxys' design and backstory made for an unnerving viewing experience.

#1 - Mewtwo

Ash Ketchum and Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It doesn't matter whether one is debating power or sheer presence; Mewtwo will always come out on top as the most intimidating Psychic-type Pokemon.

The Pokedex entries for Mewtwo throughout many of the franchise's games describe it as having the ultimate battling skills as well as a savage heart.

The Pokemon's alien-like body and cold glowing eyes are enough to scare away any foe.

