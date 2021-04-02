The avian Pokemon of the franchise have their work cut out for them when it comes to being intimidating. With many of their ranks being either legendary Pokemon or based on birds of prey, there's no shortage of fierce-looking Pokemon in the Flying-typing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Flying Pokemon of all time

#5 - Yvletal

Yveltal (Image via WallpaperSafari)

Yveltal, the Destruction Pokemon, is a harbinger of terror and doom in the Pokemon universe. It steals the life force of other living things, using that life to support itself during its long periods of slumber. Between its lore, color scheme, and typing, this Pokemon is thoroughly intimidating.

It's just a slight shame that in the designer's efforts to make Yveltal look similar to a Y, they ended up also making it look pretty goofy in places. It's difficult to take such murderous power and presence seriously when it's coming from the living version of the letter Y.

#2 - Gyarados

Gyarados (Imave via The Pokemon Company)

The original sea-serpent Pokemon Gyarados is a most notable for it's tyrancial tantrums which, with it's huge and powerful body, often results in massive damage both to people and property.

Sure, Gyarados certainly isn't the first Pokemon to come to mind when one thinks of Flying-types. But it has the Flying-type, and it certainly doesn't lack for intimidation, so it has the same right to be on this list as any bird-like Pokemon out there.

#3 - Galarian Moltres

Galarian Moltres (Image via Mythro on Newgrounds)

This version of Moltres burns not with flames but with pure Dark energy that drains the energy and life from those around it. Its even said to burn out the souls of its prey directly when it attacks with it's "flames," which is a completely chilling concept.

With such an evil-looking design and dark background, this Galarain variant of Moltres more than deserves to be called intimidating.

#2 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza (Image via Niantic)

This sky-serpent Pokemon seems to exist for no other reason than to stop the sibling squabbling between Kyogre and Groudon that springs up once every few moons.

However, it performs this task exceptionally well with its piercing gaze and massive seprentine body, giving it a rather fierce look that would cause most others to immediately heed its message. Its no wonder that Kyogre and Groudon back down the moment Rayquaza shows up.

#1 - Corviknight

Corviknight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Corviknight is a Pokemon that just about embodies the concept of intimidation. It's utterly massive at 7'3" and is terrifying with its body made of black metal. But despite it's metallic body, this Pokemon can still take to the skies and soar at it's enemies with undue speed.

Imaging this Pokemon, with it's lustrous black body, sharp edges, and glowing red, standing tall over someone without even needing to hover as it just stares down at them with disdain; the thought alone is spine-chilling.