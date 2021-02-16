Pokemon Sword and Shield is jam-packed with good new and returning Dark Pokemon.

With two waves of DLC, the Pokedex in Sword and Shield has expanded significantly. Both brought new and old Pokemon of all shapes and sizes. The Dark Pokemon selection is amazing in the base game as well as the DLCs. Dark Pokemon can be very useful in the main story as well as competitive play. Here are the best ones available in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Dark Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Grimmsnarl

Image via Haydunn (Youtube)

The new addition to the Pokedex, Grimmsnarl, is a great Pokemon with an interesting unique Dark/Fairy typing. Grimmsnarl is pretty bulky and has well-rounded stats. Impidimp, found in Glimwood Tangle, evolves into Morgrem at level 32, then Grimmsnarl at level 42.

No matter how it's used, it can take the player to victory in the main story. It has a Gigantamax form that Marnie uses in the campaign. Grimmsnarl makes waves in the competitive scene as well, with its ability Prankster allowing it to setup Reflect and Light Screen before the opponent can make a move.

#4 - Tyranitar

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Pseudo-Legendary from Johto, Tyranitar is just as good now as its ever been. Its pre-evolution, Larvitar, can only be obtained in Pokemon Shield as a rare encounter in the Wild Area. Even though it doesn't evolve to Tyranitar until level 55, it's worth the wait. Tyranitar can easily carry the player to victory, just try to dodge Fighting Pokemon.

Unfortunately in Sword and Shield, it doesn't have access to its Mega form, but it can still be Dynamaxed and wreak havoc. This Pokemon has always been great in the competitive scene, and still manages to crush the competition.

#3 - Galarian Moltres

Image via SegmentNext

The Fire-Type member of the legendary bird trio, Moltres, got a Galarian form in Sword and Shield. Sporting Dark/Flying-Type now, this Pokemon is an absolute monster. It has the new signature move, Fiery Wrath, that can hit all opponents and potentially flinch.

Unfortunately it can't be obtained in the base game, so the player will have to make their way to the Crown Tundra to obtain it. But during the journey in the Crown Tundra, finding and catching this Pokemon is a blast. Galarian Moltres, is a very capable Dark Pokemon in the competitive scene as well.

#2 - Urshifu

Image via Dot Esports

Debuting in the first DLC, The Isle of Armor, Urshifu has taken over as one of the best Dark Pokemon of all time. There are two forms of this Pokemon, the Water & Dark form. Both are very strong but the Dark form has proven to be a top contendor in the competitive scene.

Unfortunately the player has to choose which form of the two to use on their journey through the Isle. Urshifu just deals so much damage and has a signature move that always hits critical hits, which is great for dealing with stat boosted Pokemon. Also it has the abiltiy, Unseen Fist, which allows it to hit a Pokemon even if it uses Protect.

#1 - Incineroar

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Incineroar is arguably the best starter Pokemon of all time. With the hidden ability Intimidate and moves like Parting Shot and Fake Out, it's an amazing support Pokemon that can still hit extremely hard. Incineroar has been one of the most used Pokemon in competitive play since it's release in Sun and Moon.

It even gained so much popularity that it was added to the roster of the popular fighting game, Smash Bros. Dark/Fire-Type is extremely strong and only shares it with Hondoom.