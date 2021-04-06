Which Pokemon version should players pick - Black 2 or White 2?

The sequels to the original Pokemon Black and White are the last of Generation V games in the franchise so far.

Each game, as well as its boxart, features a different version of the Legendary Pokemon Kyurem. Like other Pokemon and items in the two games, players can only get the form of Kyurem that is featured in their version.

Knowing which form of the Legendary a player desires, along with a few other factors to keep in mind, will allow players to make the right choice between Pokemon Black 2 or White 2.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon version is right for you - White 2 or Black 2?

The boxart for Pokemon White Version 2 (Image via Game Freak)

While each game features around three hundred Pokemon from various regions, there are some Pocket Monsters that are exclusive to each version of the game.

Other than Reshiram and White Kyurem, the White 2 version has some other Pokemon not available in Black 2.

These include:

Advertisement

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Mr. Mime

Elekid

Electabuzz

Skitty

Delcatty

Minun

Numel

Camerupt

Regice

Latias

Mime Jr.

Electivire

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Rufflet

Braviary

Of course, these Pokemon are able to be traded across the two versions of the game, unlike White Kyurem.

The boxart for Pokemon Black Version 2 (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon that are only available in the Black 2 version of the game include Black Kyurem and Zekrom, as well as:

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Magmar

Sudowoodo

Magby

Plusle

Spoink

Grumpig

Registeel

Latios

Buneary

Lopunny

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Bonsly

Magmortar

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Other than game-exclusive Pokemon, there are a couple other key differences between the two versions that a potential player should take note of before deciding which one to get.

The White 2 version of the game has a location known as the White Forest, whereas its counterpart has an area called Black City in the East. In these areas, there are also game-exclusive challenges that reward players with different Pokemon when completed.

Completing the Black Tower will earn a player a shiny Gible, whereas conquering the White Treehollow will garner a player a free shiny Dratini.

While there are a few other minor differences between the games, there is one more big feature that is altered between the two versions. In White 2, a player will unlock Easy Mode upon beating the Pokemon League. This mode decreases the level of wild Pokemon encountered and makes trainer battles a bit easier.

In Black 2, once a player defeats the Pokemon League, they'll unlock Challenge Mode. Challenge Mode basically just does the opposite of Easy Mode, making it more difficult to catch wild Pokemon and increase how hard it is to win trainer battles.

Advertisement

All in all, whether a player should pick the Pokemon White 2 or Black 2 version of the game is really up to what form of Kyurem they want, which exclusive Pocket Monsters they value more, and what mode they desire to unlock upon completing the game.

Also Read: Top 3 Pokemon Gary shouldn't have trained in the anime