Dragons are some of the most intimidating creatures across history, and the same goes for Dragon-type Pokemon.

A lot of Dragon-type Pokemon are incredibly powerful. From normal ones to pseudo and full-fledged Legendaries, Dragon-types are as fierce as they get.

There are several that can be considered intimidating, if not most of them. These Dragon-type Pokemon often leave their opponents in battle shaking in their Poke Balls.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Dragon Pokemon of all time

#5 - Salamence

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Salamence is very strong, especially in its Mega Evolution state. It truly resembles a Dragon, like many others, and is always ready for battle. Salamence has pointed teeth and massive wings. Its wings came from it simply wishing it could fly. That is how it evolved into Salamence. If it can wish that into existence, what else can it do?

#4 - Druddigon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Druddigon is pretty terrifying. Its head is said to be tougher than solid rock. On that head are a set of glaring yellow eyes. Druddigon is also covered in red spikes. It is said to have savage physical strength, while being vicious and cunning. It isn't afraid to charge into battle head first.

#3 - Turtonator

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Blast Turtle Pokemon has a name that sounds like turtle and terminator smashed together. For any movie fans, it is well-known how intimidating the Terminator is. Turtonator is no different. It eats sulfur and other volcanic material. That is hardcore. The huge spikes on its shell make it hard to defeat.

Advertisement

#2 - Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Garchomp is one of the most powerful battlers in Pokemon history. This massive psuedo-Legendary is intimidating in looks, power, and everything in between. It has razor sharp teeth and huge claws. Garchomp is capable of flying faster than a jet airplane. It is said to prey on birds and oftentimes eats whole flocks for a meal.

#1 - Regidrago

Image via Game Freak

Regidrago is one of the newer Legendary titans added in the Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion. It is theorized that its arms are the skull of a now extinct Dragon-type Pokemon that Regidrago defeated. If that isn't intimditating, it is said to have the powers of all Dragon Pokemon. Talk about power.