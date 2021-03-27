5 least popular male characters from the Pokemon anime

There have been several male characters in the Pokemon anime that have become instant fan favorites, however not all of them have been as well-received as others.

Though no character in the anime could ever hope to rival the popularity of the show's protagonist, Ash Ketchum, these guys didn't even come close.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

5 least popular male characters in the Pokemon anime

#5 - James

James in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

James is one of the main villains featured in the Pokemon anime. Alongside Jesse and Meowth he makes up the squad of Team Rocket that is always trying to steal Ash's Pikachu.

While James isn't the worst male character the Pokemon franchise has seen, he certainly isn't one of the most popular. James' pompous attitude and annoying lines make him a hard-to-like character in the show.

#4 - Damian

Damian in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One would think it difficult to be more disliked than a member of Team Rocket, however one trainer managed to do so in a single episode.

The trainer, known as Damian, debuted in the first season of the Pokemon show where it is discovered that he abandoned his Charmander for being too weak. When Ash and his companions overhear the trainer bragging about how abandoned Charmander, the gang steps in and the Fire-type ultimately ends up joining Ash's team.

#3 - Meowth

Meowth in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first and only male character on this list that is a Pokemon, Meowth, may deserve credit for his ability to speak, but not much else.

Not only is Meowth a member of Team Rocket always getting in the way of Ash's Pokemon journey, but he is perhaps one of the most annoying characters in the entire show. Viewers of the show still cringe when they hear his classic line, "Meowth that's right!"

#2 - Rose

Rose in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ah, Chairman Rose, a male character who appeared to have lofty goals in mind to better the world of Pokemon. Unfortunately his ideas went much too far, and if it wasn't for Ash Ketchum and the Pokemon Champion Leon, who knows what would have happened had his plans not been thwarted.

It didn't take long for viewers of the Pokemon anime to start to be suspicious of Rose. Once his evil intentions to capture the Pokemon Eternatus and imprison it as a power source were revealed, he quickly became one of the most disliked characters of all time.

#1 - Paul

Paul in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company

Topping off the list of the least popular male characters in the Pokemon anime is none other than Ash's rival, Paul.

Paul's personality was made clear as soon as he debuted on the show. The trainer's way of viewing Pokemon as mere tools, in addition to his general mistreatment of them, has made him the most disliked character in the show. Similar to Damian on this list, Paul also abandoned a Pokemon that Ash later added to his team.

Thankfully, the series protagonist was eventually able to defeat Paul and put him in his place. Ash even used the Pokemon that his rival had abandoned!

