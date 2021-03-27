Fire-type Pokemon are known by many as some of the most powerful creatures in the entire franchise.

Johto included plenty of strong Fire-types from the Kanto region. Those native to just Jotho, though, have always been considered a bit lacking compared to the first Generation of Pokemon.

There are a few Johto Fire-types that can definitely be considered underwhelming. It isn't that they are bad. They just could simply be improved upon. These creatures could have been given more opportunities to shine.

Top 3 most underwhelming Fire Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Entei

Someone really had to say something about this. No matter how popular and powerful Entei is, it truly needed little more to become dominating. Compared to other Legendary Fire-type Pokemon, Entei falls a bit by the wayside. There is nothing wrong with its stats or effectiveness in battle.

It seems to have been given more of the spotlight than Suicune and Raikou. That spotlight very well may have been wasted. Entei feels like it should be much more powerful than it is in reality. It's a shame, honestly.

#2 - Magcargo

Magcargo is a Fire/Rock-type Pokemon. This gives it an extra weakness against Ground and Water-type attacks. On top of that, its Special Defense is pretty low. While it has a great Defense at 120, a lot of Water-type moves will do Special Damage.

There are just so many other choices when adventuring through the Johto region. Trainers can pick Cyndaquil and evolve it into Typhlosion. There is a chance to get an Arcanine or even a Rapidash or Houndoom. Each of these Pokemon take on the Fire-type role much better.

#1 - Magby

Magby was never going to be anything but underwhelming. A lot of fans were divided with the introduction of the Baby Pokemon. Some thought they were cute and added some great creatures to the Pokedex.

Others thought they were pointless and that those Pokedex spots could be taken by more intriguing Pokemon. Magmar is one of those Pokemon that really should have been left alone and that includes adding Magmortar. Magby's Baby status just makes it a placeholder until it evolves.