Ground-type Pokemon are the masters of the Earth, using it to devastate in battle.

There aren't that many Ground-type Legendary Pokemon. Like any Legendary, however, they are extremely powerful. Ground-type Legendaries may be some of the most powerful.

They have immunity to Electric-type attacks and often have a second typing that can give resistances to other types. Though they are rare, the Ground-type Legendary Pokemon are well-known.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Ground Legendary Pokemon of all time

#3 - Zygarde

Image via Game Freak

Zygarde is a Dragon/Ground-type Legendary introduced in Generation VI. It has three forms, all with different stats. The most useful form is the Zygarde Complete Form. It has massive HP, good Defense, and a solid Attack stat.

Zygarde also learns some incredible moves. In Pokemon lore, Zygarde Complete Form is said to exceed both Xerneas and Yveltal in terms of power. That is a mighty feat to accomplish.

#2 - Groudon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Groudon is an incredibly strong pure Ground-type Legendary. It does have its Primal Groudon form, which ranks as the top Fire-type Legendary. In its original form though, Groudon is just as strong. It has good HP, massive Attack, and great Defense.

Groudon is known for generating volcanic eruptions that can create new continents. It even sleeps in magma chambers under the Earth. Groudon is a Legendary Pokmeon of immense power.

#1 - Landorus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Landorus is a Flying/Ground-type Pokemon. It is immune to Electric and Ground attacks. Its only weaknesses are Water and Ice. It has two forms, both with good Speed, Attack, and Special Attack stats. Not to mention, it looks downright frightening.

Landorus is the peacekeeper of the Forces of Nature. It uses its immense power to stop any clashes or differences Thundurus or Tornadus may have. Being able to calm those two down is what truly shows off its power.