Legendary Pokemon are the strongest of the strong, with Fire-type Legendaries being the powerhouses of the category.

Fire-typing is thought to be one of three main types in Pokemon, alongside Water and Grass. That thought is mostly due to the starters of each Generation being of one of those types.

As well, a wide variety of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon have the Fire-typing as their only or one of their dual typing. That adds to the fact that Fire-type Pokemon are some of the most powerful in the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does include Pokemon from the Legendary and Mythical categories.

Top 3 Fire Legendary Pokemon of all time

#3 - Victini

Victini is a Psychic/Fire-type Mythical Pokemon from Generation V. Victini has had some great appearances in the anime and Pokemon movies. It is one of many small and cute Mythical creatures. It's stats in battle are all the same, with a base of 100. Nothing beats a well-balanced Pokemon, especially if it is Legendary or Mythical.

#2 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh is the Fire/Flying-type Legendary that graces the cover of Pokemon Gold and its remake HeartGold. It was the first Legendary Pokemon seen in the anime, at the end of the first episode. That makes it the first Generation II Pokemon ever revealed, at the start of Ash Ketchum's Kanto adventure. Ho-Oh is incredibly strong and its backstory regarding the Burned Tower in Johto with the Legendary beast trio is wonderful.

#1 - Primal Groudon

Groudon is normally a pure Ground-type Legendary. Once it undergoes Primal Reversion, the Ruby and Omega Ruby mascot becomes Primal Groudon and a Ground/Fire-type. Primal Groudon gains a boosted Attack, Defense, and Special Attack stat. It becomes unthinkably stronger in this state. This Legendary Pokemon can create land, cause eruptions, and summon droughts. The word powerful is an understatement when talking about Groudon.