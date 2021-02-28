Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced expansions to the series, and with the Crown Tundra, it brought back several Legendary Pokemon for trainers to catch.

The majority of Legendaries prior to Crown Tundra were brand new to Sword and Shield. However, once the DLC expansion arrived, Legendary Pokemon from the past returned in droves.

Dynamax Adventures were added in the DLC, giving players a handful of Max Raid Battles to fight through with a Legendary waiting at the end. They could then choose which Pokemon to keep from the adventure. That is where a lot of Legendaries returned.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 returning Legendary Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Mewtwo

Image via Game Freak

Mewtwo was most recently in the Let's Go games due to them being Kanto remakes. It is always a great time when Mewtwo makes an appearance in a main series Pokemon game. It is arguably the best and most powerful Legendary of all time. Therefore, running across it in a Dynamax Adventure is a wonderful treat for long-time Pokemon fans.

#4 - Cosmog

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cosmog is one of many returning Legendary/Mythical Pokemon found in the Crown Tundra, rather than a Dynamax Adventure. After saving the village from either Glastrier or Spectrier, a woman will actually gift Cosmog to the player. That allows players to obtain either Solgaleo or Lunala in Sword and Shield, respectively.

#3 - Zapdos

Image via Game Freak

Zapdos does return in Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC, albeit with a different form. The Galarian form is new, but the Legendary Pokemon known as Zapdos is not. Zapdos is a fan favorite, and this new form is actually really cool. It is a Flying/Fighting-type and takes on the color of Kantonian Zapdo's Shiny version.

#2 - Silvally

Image via Game Freak

Silvally returns in Sword and Shield after the trainer becomes Champion. A League Staff NPC will gift Type: Null to the player inside the Battle Tower. When levelled up with High Friendship, it will evolve into Silvally. The League Staff NPC will also provide all the Memory for changing its type. Silvally is quite underrated in the Legendary Pokemon department, but it is great.

#1 - Regigigas

Image via The Pokemon Company

Regigigas is back in the Crown Tundra DLC. In Giant's Bed, players can locate a Raid Den that will allow an encounter with Regigigas if all other Regis are in the party. The fact that the master of all titans is in the game means that the rest of them are too. It is seemingly a package deal. This gives players yet another round of puzzles and tasks to complete, bringing nostalgia to older fans and a fun new way to play to newer players.