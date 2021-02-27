Eternatus is the big bad Legendary Pokemon in the main story of Sword and Shield.

It is a massive Poison/Dragon-type that comes off as incredibly powerful and intimidating. That is because it really is incredibly powerful and truly intimidating.

Although trainers cannot use Eternatus in its Eternamax form after it is caught, it is still an amazing Pokemon that can dish out some serious damage. High Speed, High Attack, and High Special Attack are what it excels with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Eternatus in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Dynamax Cannon

This is Eternatus' signature move. It deals Special damage, has a Dragon-typing, and is very powerful. Dynamax Cannon does double the damage if the target is a Pokemon in its Dynamax form. Even on regular-sized creatures, it does a massive amount of damage with such a high Special Attack stat.

Sludge Wave

Sludge Wave is a STAB move, along with Dynamax Cannon. If the battle is a Double Battle, Sludge Wave will hit all opposing Pokemon. It also has a 10% chance of Poisoning. Sludge Wave will be the main move Eternatus uses against Pokemon that do not have resistance to Poison.

Flamethrower

Speaking of those resistant to Poison moves, it is hard to leave out Steel-type Pokemon. Flamethrower is a fantastic coverage move to deal with them. It can also help deal damage elsewhere. That is because it can cause Burn, with a 10% chance. That will chip away at enemies and lower their Attack stat in the process.

Shadow Ball

Eternatus is an all-out attacker. This moveset is rounded out with Shadow Ball. This is another coverage move with some very useful added benefits. It deals massive Special Ghost-type damage and has a chance to lower the Special Defense of the target Pokemon. That sets up nicely for all sorts of damage being done by the four moves of Eternatus.