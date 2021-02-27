Grass-type Pokemon are often overlooked, but they are an incredibly underrated type category.

There are 108 Grass-type Pokemon as of Generation VIII. The anime series has introduced several different trainers that consider themselves Grass-type experts.

Grass-types have a large amount of weaknesses, but can be a nightmare for Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon. Those strengths are why the best Grass trainers from the anime base their team around the type.

Top 5 Grass trainers from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Ephraim

Ephraim only appeared in one episode of the Pokemon anime. Still, his ambition and goals were quite admirable. As the son of farmers, Ephraim and his family specialize in raising Grass-type Pokemon. In the episode titled episode "The Grass Route," Ephraim convinces Ash to join the Grass Tournament with Bulbasaur.

They meet in the finals and Ephraim manages to win with his Skiploom. The prize was a bunch of Leaf Stones, using which he evolved his parents' Pokemon to further help the farm.

#4 - Mallow

Mallow is one of Ash's classmates in the Alola region. She is a fan of Grass-type Pokemon, having a Bounsweet that evolves into Steenee and then into Tsareena. She played a major role throughout the Sun and Moon series. Tapu Koko found her worthy, gifting her a Grassium Z. Her kindness toward Pokemon and her friends makes her stronger than any sheer power ever could.

#3 - Forsythia

Forsythia is a minor character with recurring appearances in the Pokemon anime. Her kindness saw her adopt an injured Budew. The red scarf given became its signature, as the timid creature eventually evolved into a Roserade. The red scarf gave it confidence.

Once it was stolen by Team Rocket, Forsythia convinced it that it was strong without it. This is when Roserade fought off Team Rocket and proved itself. That small moment was enough to show just how incredible Forsythia is.

#2 - Ramos

Ramos is an easy battle in the games, but in the anime, Ramos is a fun old man character. As the Grass-type Gym Leader of Coumarine City, Ramos showed great battle prowess when he helped take down Team Rocket's giant mech. He has a massive ranch with tons of different Grass-type Pokemon found within. Ramos proved that Grass Pokemon can be super powerful.

#1 - Erika

Erika is the Gym Leader of Celadon City in Kanto. She specializes in Grass-type Pokemon and is often dressed in a kimono, showing off her beauty. The entire ordeal with Ash trying to enter the Gym and battle her was wild. He joined forces with Team Rocket to disguise himself after being banned from the Gym.

Eventually, the battle took place, and Ash received another Gym Badge without winning a battle. Erika is kindhearted and was the first glimpse of a powerful Grass-type trainer in the anime.