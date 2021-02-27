There aren't many Legendary Grass Pokemon, but the ones available are amazing.

In the Pokemon universe, there is actually only one Grass-type Legendary Pokemon, Calyrex. So this list will be including all Mythical Pokemon as well as sub-Legendaries. Without further ado, here are the best Grass-type Legendary Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Legendary Grass Pokemon

#5 - Virizion

A member of the Generation V Legendary group, Virizion, is a solid Grass Pokemon. Virizion is Grass/Fighting-Type, which is quite a formidable combo. Just be careful around Flying-Type Pokemon.

Admittedly, Virizion is the weakest link of its Legendary trio, but is a strong Pokemon individually. This group of legendaries were brought back in a really interesting way in Galar with the DLC Crown Tundra. They could be found only if the player finds all of its footprints across the area.

#4 - Shaymin

The Mythical Pokemon introduced in Generation IV, Shaymin, is known for its multiple forms. It has its regular Guinea pig-like form, and its Sky Form that can be awakened with the Gracidea item at a certain time.

Shaymin's movie, Giratina & the Sky Warrior, is a very well-known Pokemon movie. And with all the Generation IV hype right now, surely this Pokemon is popular.

#3 - Tapu Bulu

The Grass member of the Tapu squad is called Tapu Bulu. Once again, the weakest link of the four, but still strong individually. Tapu Bulu has the ability Grassy Surge, which sets Grassy Terrain for multiple turns whenever its sent out.

This ability was unique to it, until Rillaboom adopted the ability in Sword and Shield. Now, Rillaboom takes over its spot because it has access to the move Grassy Glide. Tapu Bulu unfortunately, was overshadowed.

#2 - Kartana

The Grass/Steel-type Ultra Beast, Kartana, is one of the best Ultra Beasts. Kartana hits extremely hard, with an astounding base attack stat of 181, which is the third highest attack stat, only behind Mega Mewtwo X & Mega Heracross. So it has the highest base on a non-modified Pokemon.

Being an Ultra Beast, it can only be obtained via Max Raid Dens in Sword and Shield or through the post-game events in Sun and Moon.

#1 - Celebi

Celebi gets the spot of best Grass Legendary Pokemon, even though its a Mythical. Celebi has the power to travel through time, only rivaled by Palkia (who controls time). Celebi's original movie, Pokemon 4Ever, was an instant classic, and is one of the most popular to this day.