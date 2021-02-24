There are only a handful of Electric-type Legendary Pokemon, but they are all extremely powerful.

That type of power just comes with the territory of being a Legendary Pokemon. From controlling the skies to roaming the world, Electric-type Legendaries have a variety of roles in the franchise.

Oftentimes, the Electric Legendary Pokemon get overlooked for the incredibly strong Psychic or Dragon Legendaries. Underestimating these creatures is a big mistake.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Electric Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Raikou

Raikou is a part of the Legendary beast trio with Entei and Suicune. It is said to represent the lightning that struck the Brass Tower, causing it to catch fire. It is incredibly quick and has a solid Special Attack stat. While it may not have been the best of the three beasts in Gold and Silver, it certainly comes off as the coolest.

#4 - Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko is the guardian deity of Melemele Island. It has played a large part in the anime as well as the video game series. Looking at quick Electric-type Legendaries, Tapu Koko takes the cake. Even though Ash defeated it in Sun and Moon, Tapu Koko is no pushover.

#3 - Thundurus

Thundurus was introduced in Generation V with the other Forces of Nature. It has two forms, Incarnate and Therian. The first form is quicker while the second form has a much higher Special Attack. It has seen a ton of use in competitive battling and just looks like a no nonsense Pokemon. Thundurus is pretty intimidating.

#2 - Zekrom

Zekrom is a Dragon/Electric-type Legendary who graces the cover of Pokemon White. It is a massive creature with incredibly high and balanced stats. Black and White was the first time in a long time that the Legendary Pokemon seemed integral to the storyline aside from stopping the world from being destroyed. Zekrom is just too powerful compared to most other Legendaries.

#1 - Zapdos

Zapdos is the original Electric-type Legendary Pokemon. It is also one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon around. It has great Speed and Special Attack, like a lot of Electric Legendaries. Seeing it in a movie, the anime, or finding it hidden away in the Kanto Power Plant, were all wonderful experiences for early Pokemon fans.