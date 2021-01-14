Ground type Pokemon leave opponents, Pokemon and trainer alike, quaking in fear.

The amount of Ground type Pokemon has grown exponentially over the years. There are several with an additional type and all of them can be hard hitting.

Out of every single Ground type, however, there are some that just stand out. They have made their way to the top of the popularity charts, winning over the fans of Pokemon.

5 most popular Ground Pokemon of all time

#5 - Excadrill

Image via The Pokemon Company

Excadrill is popular for really only one reason. It is a terror in Pokemon battles. This Steel/Ground type is speedy and can do some serious damage. If it gets the first shot off, more than likely, the opponent will be down a Pokemon right off the bat. Excadrill has a wonderful movepool and has caused fans to adore it for years.

#4 - Swampert

Image via The Pokemon Company

Swampert is the final evolution of Mudkip. Mudkip became a bit of a meme shortly after its arrival in the Pokemon universe. Being a Water/Ground type is pretty cool. Not to mention, Swampert looks very intimidating. In the games, including Pokemon GO, Swampert is a go-to sweeper.

#3 - Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Garchomp is one of the best competitive Pokemon of all time. It is disgustingly powerful. With a Dragon typing as well, Garchomp quickly become one of the most popular Ground types once it was discovered. Its popularity is similar to Excadrill's, in that it is based solely off of its usefulness in battle. The thing is a monster.

#2 - Rhyperior

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rhyperior is another Ground type that dominates in battle. This is one of the best Pokemon to use for defense and offense. Rhyperior can take a beating and dish one out just as well. Rhydon was the first Pokemon ever designed. Unfortunately, it and Rhyhorn were a bit underwhelming. Fans greatly appreciated Rhyperior giving the evolutionary line something more.

#1 - Diglett

Image via The Pokemon Company

Diglett is nowhere near as powerful or useful in battle as the other Ground type Pokemon on this list. It is hands down the most popular, however. Similar to the aforementioned Mudkip, Diglett became a bit of a meme. Many fans had fun with pretending Diglett had a massively muscular body under the Earth. It is a cute little creature that Pokemon fans absolutely love.