Ground type Pokemon tend to get overlooked when compared to the other types in the Pokemon games. Even if ground isn't as popular a Pokemon type as fire or dragon, there are still many iconic ground types strong in battles.

Pokemon contains plenty of powerful choices in each type, and players are sure to recognize the five on the top five list as a part of both descriptions. In any case, read on to see the top five ground Pokemon of all time.

Top 5 Ground Pokemon of all time

#5 - Excadrill

Excadrill became a fairly dominant pick from the perspective of ground types, which can be attributed to the offensive potential as a dual type. The mole-like Pokemon is both a ground and a steel type, which is great against most other Pokemon, but it can be weak against other ground types.

Regardless, the look and power of Excadrill cemented it as one of the most desired and recognizable ground types in Pokemon.

#4 - Garchomp

Overall, Garchomp is a solid pick in battles and is a dual type with ground and dragon. What truly places Garchomp on this list is the latter dragon type, which helps the Pokemon resonate as a popular choice compared to other ground types.

Dragon types will always be desired in the community, and the design of the Pokemon is great. It's a good mesh between a Pokemon for utility and a Pokemon for looks. Plus, competitive players will always look for Garchomp.

#3 - Mamoswine

Mamoswine is certainly one of the best ground types that a player can choose, and it's also one of the best ice types. Not many Pokemon can succeed as such a powerful dual type in both categories like Mamoswine does.

The main use of Mamoswine in battles is defense. It's a powerhouse that has a lot of different ranges in utility between moves.

#2 - Landorus

Introduced in Gen five, Landorus is part of the Forces of Nature trio, including Thundurus and Tornadus. As the most powerful of the trio, especially in competitive, it only makes sense that it is also the trio leader.

The genie-like Pokemon was a dominant pick in competitive Pokemon battles and will likely remain so for a long time to come. Its attacks make it hard to survive with certain buffs, and Landorus is definitely a fantastic offensive option.

#1 - Groudon

Groudon is simply one of the most iconic ground type Pokemons of all time. Its look probably best encapsulates is type.

Aside from that, its abilities are fantastic and offer a lot of versatility along with a high HP pool.