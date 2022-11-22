Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All type strength and weakness chart

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like all other games in the franchise, have an intricate typing system. Each Pokemon is strong or weak to several other elements that Pocket Monsters can use in battle. When Fairy was created back in 2013, it added many new possibilities for Pokemon fans.

It was also the first new type to be added to the games since October 2000. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not add new types, they have changed how people approach Pokemon battles, thanks to the Tera-type system.

The type chart for Pokemon can sometimes feel overwhelming to some players, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet no doubt brought long-time players back, as well as newcomers. Here’s what you need to know about the type charts and how they work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet make type strengths and weaknesses more challenging with Tera types

As is the tradition in Pokemon games, each monster you can capture has its own typing. It will either have 1 or 2 of them, which can make their experience in battle harder or easier. A flying/dragon, for example, will be completely annihilated by Electric-type moves as both types are weak to Electricity.

Conversely, Ground-type Pokemon aren’t affected at all by Electric moves. So if you have a Ground/Dragon like Garchomp, instead of being weak to Electricity, he is resistant to those attacks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have completely changed battle possibilities, thanks to Tera typing. All Pokemon have a Tera type, and it doesn’t have to match their normal typing. When a Pokemon Terastallizes, they take on their Tera type. So, one's Ghost/Poison Gengar can become a Dragon-type, with the right Tera form.

It’s something to keep in mind in your battles against the NPCs and your friends alike. It’s a great way to throw someone for a loop and completely ruin a battle strategy. However, this doesn’t change how the typing system works, only how battles can shift. Here is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s complete type chart.

Bug-type

Strong against: Grass, Dark, Psychic

Grass, Dark, Psychic Weak against: Fire, Flying, Rock

Dark-type

Strong against: Ghost, Psychic

Ghost, Psychic Weak against: Bug, Fairy, Fighting

Dragon-type

Strong against: Dragon

Dragon Weak against: Dragon, Fairy, Ice

Electric-type

Strong against: Flying, Water

Flying, Water Weak against: Ground

Fighting-type

Strong against: Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel

Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Weak against: Fairy, Flying, Psychic

Fire-type

Strong against: Bug, Grass, ice, Steel

Bug, Grass, ice, Steel Weak against: Ground, Rock, Water

Flying-type

Strong against: Bug, Fighting, Grass

Bug, Fighting, Grass Weak against: Electric, Ice, Rock

Ghost-type

Strong against: Ghost, Psychic

Ghost, Psychic Weak against: Dark, Ghost

Grass-type

Strong against: Ground, Rock, Water

Ground, Rock, Water Weak against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison

Ground-type

Strong against: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel

Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Weak against: Grass, Ice, Water

Ice-type

Strong against: Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground

Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Weakness against: Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel

Normal-type

Strong against: None

None Weak against: Fighting

Poison-type

Strong against: Fairy, Grass

Fairy, Grass Weak against: Ground, Psychic

Psychic-type

Strong against: Fighting, Poison

Fighting, Poison Weak against: Bug, Dark, Ghost

Rock-type

Strong against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice

Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Weak against: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

Steel-type

Strong against: Fairy, Ice, Rock

Fairy, Ice, Rock Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground

Water-type

Strong against: Fire, Ground, Rock

Fire, Ground, Rock Weak against: Electric, Grass

That is every advantage you need to be aware of in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just remember that you can seek out Pokemon with different Tera types, or even change them while playing the games. That way, your team can account for a variety of strengths and weaknesses, and even temporarily overcome the weaknesses that sub-types can bring.

