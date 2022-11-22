Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All type strength and weakness chart

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like all other games in the franchise, have an intricate typing system. Each Pokemon is strong or weak to several other elements that Pocket Monsters can use in battle. When Fairy was created back in 2013, it added many new possibilities for Pokemon fans.
It was also the first new type to be added to the games since October 2000. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not add new types, they have changed how people approach Pokemon battles, thanks to the Tera-type system.
The type chart for Pokemon can sometimes feel overwhelming to some players, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet no doubt brought long-time players back, as well as newcomers. Here’s what you need to know about the type charts and how they work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet make type strengths and weaknesses more challenging with Tera types
As is the tradition in Pokemon games, each monster you can capture has its own typing. It will either have 1 or 2 of them, which can make their experience in battle harder or easier. A flying/dragon, for example, will be completely annihilated by Electric-type moves as both types are weak to Electricity.
Conversely, Ground-type Pokemon aren’t affected at all by Electric moves. So if you have a Ground/Dragon like Garchomp, instead of being weak to Electricity, he is resistant to those attacks.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have completely changed battle possibilities, thanks to Tera typing. All Pokemon have a Tera type, and it doesn’t have to match their normal typing. When a Pokemon Terastallizes, they take on their Tera type. So, one's Ghost/Poison Gengar can become a Dragon-type, with the right Tera form.
It’s something to keep in mind in your battles against the NPCs and your friends alike. It’s a great way to throw someone for a loop and completely ruin a battle strategy. However, this doesn’t change how the typing system works, only how battles can shift. Here is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s complete type chart.
Bug-type
- Strong against: Grass, Dark, Psychic
- Weak against: Fire, Flying, Rock
Dark-type
- Strong against: Ghost, Psychic
- Weak against: Bug, Fairy, Fighting
Dragon-type
- Strong against: Dragon
- Weak against: Dragon, Fairy, Ice
Electric-type
- Strong against: Flying, Water
- Weak against: Ground
Fighting-type
- Strong against: Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
- Weak against: Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Fire-type
- Strong against: Bug, Grass, ice, Steel
- Weak against: Ground, Rock, Water
Flying-type
- Strong against: Bug, Fighting, Grass
- Weak against: Electric, Ice, Rock
Ghost-type
- Strong against: Ghost, Psychic
- Weak against: Dark, Ghost
Grass-type
- Strong against: Ground, Rock, Water
- Weak against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison
Ground-type
- Strong against: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
- Weak against: Grass, Ice, Water
Ice-type
- Strong against: Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
- Weakness against: Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel
Normal-type
- Strong against: None
- Weak against: Fighting
Poison-type
- Strong against: Fairy, Grass
- Weak against: Ground, Psychic
Psychic-type
- Strong against: Fighting, Poison
- Weak against: Bug, Dark, Ghost
Rock-type
- Strong against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
- Weak against: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
Steel-type
- Strong against: Fairy, Ice, Rock
- Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground
Water-type
- Strong against: Fire, Ground, Rock
- Weak against: Electric, Grass
That is every advantage you need to be aware of in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just remember that you can seek out Pokemon with different Tera types, or even change them while playing the games. That way, your team can account for a variety of strengths and weaknesses, and even temporarily overcome the weaknesses that sub-types can bring.