Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find pseudo-legendary Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring several new pocket monsters for players to find out and capture across the new Paldea region. Be it the regional form in the new location or Paradox Pokemon, there is plenty for fans to get a hold of. The latest titles also bring a new pseudo-legendary that players will surely love to have in their party.

Pseudo-legendary Pokemon (Image via Pokemon)

According to Bulbapedia, Pseudo-legendary Pokemon are powerful pocket monsters that can undergo two further evolutions, have 1,250,000 experience at level 100 and a base stat of 600. The list includes the following Pokemon from various generations:

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Beldum, Metang, Metagross

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet added one more family to this list, and this article points out how players can get a hold of them.

Where to find pseudo-legendary Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The latest addition to this exclusive list is the dual-type Dragon and Ice family of Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur, which can be found in the new Paldea region. It is known as the Ice Fin Pokemon, with each subsequent evolution marking a pronounced dorsal fin.

The first face in the family, Frigibax can be caught early on in the game, but players will have to make a trek to areas deep in snow on Glaseado Mountain. As shown by UnderTheRadar on YouTube, the Pokemon can be found in a small cave that you can reach by going east from the PokeStop in the mountain.

The Pokedex entry for it mentions that it is very rarely seen and prefers to live in caves. However, you will be able to encounter it outside too. Keep in mind that wild pocket monsters in the Glaseado Mountain are of a high level and will pack a punch. You can also choose to have a sandwich, which increases the spawn rate of Dragon-type Pokemon.

Once you have caught a Frigibax, you will be able to evolve it into Arctibax at level 35 and Baxcalibur at level 54 by battling, using Rare Candy, or XP Candy. The final form is the only known Pokemon that can learn the move Glaive Rush, which has 120 power and 100% accuracy.

The Pokedex entries for Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mention that it lets out cryogenic air from its mouth that can even freeze liquid-hot lava and that it chooses to finish its enemies with its dorsal blade. Now, that's a powerhouse that anyone would want to have on their team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark the inauguration of Generation 9 in the mainline Pokemon video game series. Game Freak describes the latest titles as the first in the series to be open-world RPGs.

While fans have been delighted with the innovations and improvements introduced in the games, they have also been let down by numerous performance issues that severely impact the player experience.

