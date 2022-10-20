Ranking the 5 most powerful Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of all time

In the Pokemon franchise, Pseudo-Legendaries are species that have exceptionally high stats on par with their Legendary counterparts. However, they aren't as rare or difficult to obtain.

As of Generation VIII, there are approximately nine creatures that meet the criteria, though the Pseudo-Legendary designation is somewhat nebulous.

With so few Pseudo-Legendaries in the game franchise, it doesn't hurt to examine which are the most powerful of their kind. While one could certainly just look at stats or battle potential, it's also worth considering how powerful these Pokemon are according to the game's actual lore. Some of these species also have Mega Evolutions, which is also something worth considering.

Generation IX may bring its own new Pseudo-Legendaries, but it's worth examining the most powerful that have emerged to this point.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Metagross, Dragonite, and 3 other strong Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon according to lore and the Pokedex

5) Garchomp

Cynthia and her Garchomp in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known as the Mach Pokemon, Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type creature that can battle on both land and sky. The rocket-like appendages on its head allow it to propel itself at high speeds akin to that of a jet plane. Furthermore, the blades on its arms are capable of cutting through most materials and also allow the creature to dig underground.

Though Garchomp can move at excessive speeds, it must occasionally come down from the sky to cool off. However, its impressive battle capability allows it to combat hostile Salamence in the skies for prey. The Pokemon can even swallow entire flocks of bird species while it's in the sky.

After Mega Evolution, everything dangerous about Garchomp is intensified. Its blades become hard enough to cut nearly any substance, and it can reach dazzling flight speeds without needing to cool down as often.

4) Metagross

Metagross strikes in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Steel/Psychic-type species, Metagross is incredibly sturdy and highly intelligent. Its body is comprised of two fused Metang, giving it a total of four brains and the ability to make complex supercomputer-esque calculations in seconds.

This provides Metagross with the capability to adapt to its opponents on the fly in order to secure its victory, typically through the use of its massive claws and Psychic abilities.

When Mega Evolved, Metagross becomes even more intelligent. However, it also becomes reckless.

In this form, the Iron Leg Pokemon will go to any lengths to win. If it can't win its current battle, it will attempt to pin down its opponent and detonate its body, creating a massive explosion that is inescapable for its target.

3) Salamence

Yazmyne's Salamence in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After spending time flightless as Bagon and Shelgon, the delight at realizing its wish to fly makes Salamence an incredibly capable combatant in the air. It soars at very high speeds, often using its flames and bladed wings to take down prey. When angered, it thrashes in an uncontrollable rampage until it has depleted its stamina.

Mega Salamence is known as "the blood-soaked crescent" due to its incredible aggressiveness. It can fly at such high speeds that its wings can cut almost anything into ribbons in one swoop.

Salamence is so dangerous in this form that it will even turn on its trainer in its immense anger.

2) Dragonite

Though cute, Dragonite is far from a pushover (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite may be kind-hearted and cartoony-looking, but it is an incredibly dangerous foe to upset. The Dragon Pokemon is capable of flying fast enough to shatter the Sound Barrier, and it is believed by some to even be capable of changing the weather.

However, Dragonite only becomes fearsome when enraged, and it is usually content with helping humans stranded at sea.

Once upset, Dragonite flies into an uncontrollable rampage, dealing massive amounts of damage in its wake.

With great flight speed, powerful moves, and the capability to destroy its surroundings, Dragonite doesn't even need to Mega Evolve to be incredibly dangerous.

1) Tyranitar

James dispatching Team Rocket's Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Pokemon's Generation II games, Tyranitar has remained a beloved species, and for good reason. This dinosaurian creature is devastatingly powerful, taking on any challenger it deems worthy with its incredibly hardy body and impressive physique. However, it becomes incredibly dangerous when it is enraged.

When angered sufficiently, Tyranitar can cause earthquakes that shatter mountains and completely change the surface of the planet in its wake.

The Pokedex and series lore states that after a Tyranitar rampage, humans had to re-draw existing maps to account for the completely changed landscape the creature caused.

When Mega Evolved, Tyranitar becomes an absolute force of nature. Its destructive power is immensely magnified. It essentially becomes incapable of following its trainer's orders, making it an untamed engine of destruction.

Mega Tyranitar is capable of destroying entire towns in its wake and changing the terrain of an area to the point where it cannot be repaired.

