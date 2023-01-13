Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Garchomp PvP build

Garchomp is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region-based games of Generation IV. It has a three-stage evolutionary cycle that starts with Gibble. Garchomp evolves from Gabite, the middle evolution, starting at level 48.

The easiest way to obtain a Garchomp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by catching a Gibble or Gabite and evolving it. Both can be found widely across Paldea. The former dwells in Area One and Two of the West Province and Area Six of the South Province. The latter can be found in caves and even underground in The Great Crater.

Garchomp, like other pseudo-legendaries, has a base stat total of 600. This makes it one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters you can use in any format of the games. Before taking it to PvP, however, you must EV train it, give it the correct nature and item to hold, as well as fine-tune its abilities and moveset.

This guide offers everything you need to know about the perfect Garchomp build for PvP battles in both the singles and doubles formats.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon. It resists Fire, Poison, and Rock-type moves while being immune to Electric-type attacks. The creature has three weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice, with the latter being a 4x weakness. All other types do normal (1x) damage to it.

Garchomp is a fast and bulky physical attacker. It also has respectable stats in other fields. Both the singles and doubles builds for this Pocket Monster prioritize its physical attack. They use it as an aggressive striker that can hold its ground when hit.

Best Garchomp build for singles format

You can use this build for Garchomp in singles format PvP battles:

Ability: Rough Skin

Rough Skin Nature: Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk)

Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk) EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed

252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed Moves: Outrage + Earthquake + Iron Head + Swords Dance

Outrage + Earthquake + Iron Head + Swords Dance Tera-Type: Ground

Ground Item: Focus Sash

Garchomp's dual typing and respectable defenses give it ample opportunity to switch in and set up using Swords Dance. After it has boosted its Attack stat by two stages using Swords Dance once, it can knock out pretty much any Pokemon that does not resist with one hit.

As far as coverage goes, Iron Head is a good move to take out any non-suspecting Fairy-type creature that dares to face off against Garchomp. Having Tera Ground on Garchomp means it does away with its Fairy and Dragon-type weaknesses, protecting it from faster Pocket Monsters like Dragapult.

Focus Sash prevents Garchomp from getting one-hit KO-ed by super-effective attacks. Meanwhile, Rough Skin ensures that any physical attacks on it do damage to the attacking Pokemon to the tune of 12.5% of its maximum HP.

Best Garchomp build for doubles format

You can use this build for Garchomp in doubles format PvP battles:

Ability: Rough Skin

Rough Skin Nature: Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk)

Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk) EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed

252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed Moves: Dragon Claw + Earthquake + Protect + Swords Dance

Dragon Claw + Earthquake + Protect + Swords Dance Tera-Type: Ground

Ground Item: Clear Amulet

The best offensive option for Garchomp in the doubles format is Earthquake because it is a spread move that ignores the effect of Follow Me. It comes in super clutch against powerful foes like Armarouge and Gholdengo.

Dragon Claw is good at dealing neutral damage to most opponents. Using the Mach Pokemon with a Tailwind partner will let it take advantage of Dragon Claw to KO even faster dragons. Clear Amulet protects Garchomp's Attack from dropping due to an ability like Intimidate, which is very popular in this format.

Garchomp has always been a great choice for competitive PvP, irrespective of the format. Players will find success with it if they use these builds while staying wary of faster dragons.

