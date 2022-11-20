Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Exploring all new moves introduced

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a plethora of unique moves that will impact the competitive scene for these two games. It's too early to tell which ones will get the most usage, but there are certainly some contenders for the best moves.

It is worth mentioning that this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will primarily look at new moves from a Singles perspective rather than Doubles. Even with that note in mind, some moves will still be excellent in the VGC format. Also, the following analysis is about the move first and foremost, rather than the actual Pocket Monsters that get it.

Diving into new moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following is a list of all new moves introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their effects:

Aqua Cutter

Aqua Step

Armor Cannon

Axe Kick

Blazing Torque

Bitter Blade

Chilling Water

Chilly Reception

Collision Course

Combat Torque

Comeuppance

Doodle

Double Shock

Electro Drift

Ice Spinner

Fillet Away

Flower Trick

Gigaton Hammer

Glaive Rush

Hyper Drill

Jet Punch

Kowtow Cleave

Last Resorts

Lumina Crash

Make It Rain

Magical Torque

Moral Spin

Order Up

Population Bomb

Pounce

Rage Fist

Raging Bull

Revival Blessing

Ruination

Salt Cure

Shed Tail

Silk Trap

Snowscape

Spicy Extract

Spin Out

Tera Blast

Tidy Up

Torch Song

Trailblaze

Triple Dive

Twin Beam

Wicked Torque

That's 47 new moves, so let's cover the best ones introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the following section.

The best new moves from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Some of these moves are good if you're into competitive battles. The following are some of the best ones that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Last Respects: 50 BP 100 Physical Accuracy Ghost, this attack gets +50 BP per defeated ally in your party, going up to 300 BP

50 BP 100 Physical Accuracy Ghost, this attack gets +50 BP per defeated ally in your party, going up to 300 BP Population Bomb: 20 BP 90 Accuracy Physical Normal that hits one to ten times

20 BP 90 Accuracy Physical Normal that hits one to ten times Revival Blessing: Normal Status that resurrects a party member to half HP

Normal Status that resurrects a party member to half HP Shed Tail: Normal Status that creates a substitute with 50% of the user's HP before immediately swapping it to an ally

Normal Status that creates a substitute with 50% of the user's HP before immediately swapping it to an ally Tera Blast: 80 BP 100 Accuracy Special Normal attack that uses the user's higher attacking stat and their Tera Type for the element

Practically every Pokémon gets Tera Blast, giving them extra coverage when they Terastallize. It's pretty intense and always uses the user's better attacking stat, so it's not just limited to Special Attackers, even if it attacks the target's Special Defense.

Other entries on that list are limited to a small selection of mons. Last Respects is learned by Houndstone, and although Houndstone's stats aren't impressive, the potential to have a 300 BP Ghost attack is excellent.

Likewise, Population Bomb is used by Tandemaus and Maushold. If either of those two Pocket Monsters has a Technician, then this move also has the potential to go up to 300 BP. Since it hits multiple times, substitutes won't help the target much.

Revival Blessing comes from Rabsca and Pawmot. It is a 1-PP move that revives any fainted ally on your team. The potential of Revival Blessing is absurdly powerful when you use broken teammates like Flutter Mane.

The final move discussed here is Shed Tail, which Orthworm and Cyclizar learn. It takes half of their HP to create a substitute and immediately swaps with one of their allies. Remember that Cyclizar has Regenerator, meaning it can quickly regain health when it switches out.

Quick rundown on other good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have other good moves worth highlighting, but this section will be briefer in the analysis, so it's not too lengthy. The following are some other notable attacks from these two games:

Armor Cannon: 120 BP 100 Accuracy Special Fire that lowers the user's Defense and Special Defense

120 BP 100 Accuracy Special Fire that lowers the user's Defense and Special Defense Chilly Reception: Swaps the user with an ally and summons Snowstorm

Swaps the user with an ally and summons Snowstorm Collision Course: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Fighting that deals 30% extra damage if super effective

100 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Fighting that deals 30% extra damage if super effective Double Shock: 120 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Electric that removes the Electric type from the user

120 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Electric that removes the Electric type from the user Electro Drift: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Special Electric that deals 30% extra damage if super effective

100 BP 100 Accuracy Special Electric that deals 30% extra damage if super effective Fillet Away: A status move that gives the user +2 Attack, +2 Special Attack, and +2 Speed at the cost of 50% HP

A status move that gives the user +2 Attack, +2 Special Attack, and +2 Speed at the cost of 50% HP Flower Trick: 70 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Grass that never misses and always crits

70 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Grass that never misses and always crits Gigaton Hammer: 160 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Steel that can't be used twice in a row

160 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Steel that can't be used twice in a row Hyper Drill: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Normal that hits through Protect and Detects

100 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Normal that hits through Protect and Detects Jet Punch: 60 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Water with +1 Priority

60 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Water with +1 Priority Lumina Crash : 80 BP 100 Accuracy Special Psychic that sharply reduces the target's Special Defense

: 80 BP 100 Accuracy Special Psychic that sharply reduces the target's Special Defense Salt Cure: 40 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Rock that does damage every turn and affects Steel and Water types more strongly than usual

40 BP 100 Accuracy Physical Rock that does damage every turn and affects Steel and Water types more strongly than usual Snowscape: Hail is gone, so Snowscape summons Snowstorm instead

Hail is gone, so Snowscape summons Snowstorm instead Spicy Extract: A status move that gives the user +2 Attack and the target -2 Defense

A status move that gives the user +2 Attack and the target -2 Defense Tidy Up: A status move that removes hazards and boosts the user's Attack and Speed

That's it for first glance at all the new attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

NPC-only moves

There isn't much point in exploring NPC-only attacks since you cannot use them usually. That said, here is a list of what they do:

Blazing Torque: 80 BP 100 Accuracy Fire Physical, can burn the target

80 BP 100 Accuracy Fire Physical, can burn the target Combat Torque: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Fighting Physical can reduce the target's Defense

100 BP 100 Accuracy Fighting Physical can reduce the target's Defense Magical Torque: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Fairy Physical can confuse the target

100 BP 100 Accuracy Fairy Physical can confuse the target Noxious Torque: 100 BP 100 Accuracy Poison Physical, can poison the target

100 BP 100 Accuracy Poison Physical, can poison the target Wicked Torque: 80 BP 100 Accuracy Dark Physical, no additional effect

That's it for the new moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

